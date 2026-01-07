Radar Algorithm Developer, Lund
2026-01-07
Do you want to work at the forefront of technology, where your creativity and ideas directly shape the next generation of intelligent surveillance? Join us to develop world-leading radar and sensor fusion solutions that make a real difference.
Your future team
As a Radar Algorithm Developer, you'll join a small, dynamic, and supportive team that values different perspectives, continuous learning, and open collaboration. We work closely with experts in electronics, mechanics, software, signal processing, and graphics to deliver innovative products from concept to market. Our latest work includes advanced radar analytics, precision speed measurements, and intelligent algorithms that evolve to better serve users. We've also pioneered advanced techniques for combining radar with PTZ cameras, creating powerful automated tracking capabilities. We develop everything from standalone radar systems to integrated platforms that solve real-world surveillance challenges.
Your role
You will work cross-functionally and further develop our radar and fusion products. This includes:
* Drive innovation for next-generation radar and sensor fusion products.
* Develop and optimize algorithms for object tracking and classification using both classical and deep learning approaches.
* Explore and implement new methods for combining radar and camera data.
* Design, plan, and conduct field tests with prototypes.
* Develop robust, high-performance software in Python and C++.
* Act as the go-to expert for radar and fusion performance in product projects.
Who are you?
We're looking for a creative problem-solver with a passion for technology, mathematics, and programming. Whether you're a recent graduate or have a few years of experience, you thrive on learning new things and tackling complex challenges. A degree in physics, mathematics, computer science, or a related field is preferred. This position requires a team player who works easily with new people. We also believe you are result-oriented and can handle multiple ongoing tasks.
It's a bonus if you have experience with:
* Radar or Lidar technology.
* Computer vision and sensor fusion.
* Statistical data analysis and signal processing.
* Python and C++.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
