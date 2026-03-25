R&D Manager for Welding and Powder Research
Alleima Tube AB / Chefsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla chefsjobb i Sandviken
2026-03-25
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alleima Tube AB i Sandviken
, Tierp
, Surahammar
, Hallstahammar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering good products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customers' needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. The Strategic Research function is a central core function at Alleima supporting all three divisions, Tube, Strip and Kanthal. We work with long-term strategic goals, to move the company in a materials evolution direction. Our materials are used in the most demanding environments where our products contribute to our customers productivity, process reliability, sustainability and cost efficiency.
At the department of Strategic Research Laboratories we now have an open position as Manager for Welding & Powder Research.
Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey!
Placement: Sandviken.
About the role:
As Manager for Welding and Powder Research you are responsible for managing and developing the personnel as well as secure the prioritization and progress of projects and activities within the unit. This is a cross-functional unit which consists of seven highly skilled engineers, specialists, and technicians as well as a welding lab. The team supports R&D projects and activities as well as technical production- and market support.
Key responsibilities
Lead and develop the Welding & Powder Research team, fostering competence growth, engagement, and a collaborative environment.
Prioritize and manage projects and activities within the unit, ensuring effective planning, execution, and followup.
Drive materials development within welding/weldability and powder metallurgy, contributing to innovation and longterm research capabilities.
Provide expert technical support in welding and powder technology processes to R&D, production, and market functions across the organization.
Ensure strong operational governance, including budget management, EHS compliance, and continuous improvement of methods and workflows.
Actively participate in and lead future strategic projects, contributing to project planning, execution, and delivery.
Your profile:
We are looking for someone with experience from a role within R&D or a similar technical function, supported by a background in Materials Science. You bring solid competence in either welding or powder technology/metallurgy, and experience in these areas is considered a strong advantage for this position. Previous leadership experience-formal or informal-is also highly meritorious, as you will guide a skilled team and contribute to a collaborative and forwardleaning research environment.
Familiarity with efficient R&D processes, as well as experience in managing R&D projects and project teams, is beneficial. A strategic mindset and strong prioritization skills are essential, as the role involves balancing both short and long-term tasks from a wide range of stakeholders. Since we operate in a global environment, strong English communication skills-written and spoken-are required, while knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage.
We value your personal qualities greatly. You communicate with honesty, transparency, and an open-minded approach. You listen to the needs and input of colleagues and use their expertise to make well-founded decisions, even when facing uncertainty. You work in a structured and thorough manner, demonstrate genuine passion for EHS, and-above all-show drive, curiosity, and a proactive, forwardleaning attitude in everything you do.
What you can expect from us
A collaborative environment where innovation and expertise are highly valued.
Opportunities to contribute to a legacy of excellence while paving the path for the future.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Opportunities for growth and career development.
Other information
We do not wish to be contacted by recruitment agencies or other sales and consulting companies regarding this position. In connection with employment, alcohol and drug tests are carried out according to our procedures for a safe working environment
Are you interested in learning more about this exciting position? Please contact:
Amelie Norrby, recruiting manager, +46 (0)73 597 30 61
For more information and questions about the recruitment process, please contact:
Sara Kühner, Recruiter in Charge, +46 76 495 02 40
Union Contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, 070 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, 070 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, 070 307 30 48
You are welcome to submit your application no later than 2026-04-12
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology and processes - through collaboration, we develop the best solutions according to our customers' needs and that is how we achieve our business goals is the best way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both as a person and in your work. With a clear direction for our journey, where we leverage our position as a technology leader, progressive business partner and where we are a driver in terms of sustainability, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry. Are you ready to take on this challenge with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Tube AB
(org.nr 556234-6832)
Storgatan 2 (visa karta
)
811 34 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Alleima AB Jobbnummer
9817608