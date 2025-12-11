R&D manager
Job description
Research & Development Manager (R&D Manager) in Surface Chemistry for Dafo Fomtec AB, Helsingborg!
Are you passionate about innovative product development in the chemical industry? Do you have experience leading both projects and a competent lab team? Then you might be the person Dafo Fomtec AB are looking for!
Dafo Fomtec AB, a leading manufacturer of fire fighting foams and equipment, is now seeking a driven and experienced R&D Manager for its production facility in Helsingborg. You will play a key role in leading the development of future fire protection products, focusing on surface chemistry and sustainable solutions. You are offered a challenging and responsible role in a forward-thinking company where you will have the opportunity to directly influence the product portfolio and contribute to a safer world. This position is on-site in Helsingborg. You can read more about Dafo Fomtec AB on their website: www.fomtec.com
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the role, we see that you are a natural leader with the ability to read and motivate your team. You are flexible and stress-resistant when required, while also being a team player who ensures a good atmosphere and collaboration, even during intensive testing weeks. You also have good documentation skills, with particular proficiency in Excel, to ensure high quality in the technical documentation. You must be prepared to work physically hands-on in the lab when needed.
Responsibilities:
As R&D Manager, you have the overall responsibility for product development. You lead a small, dedicated lab team and drive projects that ensure Dafo Fomtec AB continues to be a leader in fire safety and environmentally adapted products.
Your main areas of responsibility include:
Leading and delegating work within the lab team.
Driving industrial product development projects.
Responsible for technical documentation, analysis, and reporting.
Actively participating in hands-on testing and development work in the lab, especially during intensive testing periods.
Qualifications:
University degree in Chemistry.
Education and Industrial Experience.
At least 4-5 years of relevant experience from industrial product development, preferably in surface chemistry or similar.
Documented experience in leading projects with the goal of developing new products.
Experience in leading and delegating a small lab team.
In-depth knowledge of surfactants, their structure and properties are a requirement.
You communicate fluently in English in both speech and writing.
Meritorious
Higher degree, such as Licentiate or Doctoral degree (PhD).
Good understanding of chemical and physical analytical methods.
Experience of participation in ISO 9001 work, preferably in a management team.
Other Information:
Dafo Fomtec AB is collaborating with Randstad Life Sciences for this recruitment. Questions about the role should be directed to the recruitment consultant: Midia Hussein, midia.hussein@randstad.se
. Selection and interviews will take place continuously, and the position may be filled before the last application date, so please send in your application as soon as possible.
Employment Rate: 100% Last Application Date: 25 Jan Location: Helsingborg
About the company
