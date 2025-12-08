R&D internship
2025-12-08
We're Hiring Two Interns for February 2026!
Where: Camfil Tech Center, Trosa, Sweden | When: 6-month internships
For more than 60 years, Camfil has been on a mission to help the world breathe cleaner air. As a global leader in premium air filtration solutions, we develop energy-efficient systems that protect people, processes, and the planet. Join us and be part of shaping the future of clean air technology.
Internship 1: AI & Data Management
Help us optimize data workflows across the organization by working on:
Sorting & classifying data
Data analysis & visualization
Automation of data integration
What we're looking for:
Knowledge of SQL, programming, and machine learning
Analytical mindset and attention to detail
Motivation to learn and grow
(Bonus) Understanding of fluid mechanics
Internship 2: R&D Simulation
Support our mission to reduce energy consumption and extend product lifetime through:
CFD simulations
Validation with experimental data
Automation of simulation processes
What we're looking for:
Strong foundation in fluid simulation and fluid mechanics
Proficiency in English
Curiosity, rigor, and eagerness to learn
How to Apply
When applying, please clearly state which internship you prefer (AI & Data Management, R&D Simulation, or if you're open to both). The selection process is ongoing - apply as soon as possible. Please note that the positions may be filled before the final application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Camfil AB
(org.nr 556538-8344), http://www.camfil.com
Industrigatan 29 (visa karta
)
619 33 TROSA Arbetsplats
Camfil Tech Center Jobbnummer
9634358