R&D Finance Support
2026-01-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an R&D Finance Support professional to help an automotive-focused organization monitor and control financial resources within an R&D environment. The assignment combines cost follow-up, reporting, and continuous improvement to ensure budgets are used effectively and transparently.
Job DescriptionMonitor and follow up R&D financial resources to ensure alignment with planned budgets.
Analyze costs, trends, and deviations to support fact-based decisions.
Create financial reports and present insights to relevant stakeholders.
Provide recommendations to maximize resource utilization and cost efficiency.
Identify opportunities for process improvements and propose more efficient ways of working in R&D cost control.
Requirements2-4 years of relevant working experience.
R&D finance understanding.
Powertrain knowledge.
Strong business acumen.
Detail-oriented approach.
Collaborative mindset and ability to work with cross-functional stakeholders.
Nice to haveExperience driving process improvements related to budgeting, cost follow-up, or financial reporting in an R&D setting.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
