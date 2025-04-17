R&d Director Power Conversion, Powerbox (prbx)
2025-04-17
About the Role
Powerbox is strengthening its R&D function and seeks a skilled Director to join our team.
This position is based at our headquarters in Västberga. The role includes membership in the local management group, offering influence on strategic decisions. A planned parallel handover with the existing R&D Director, who will soon retire, ensures a smooth transition. It offers a dynamic work environment with close collaboration across the Cosel Group. You will work closely with colleagues in Sweden, Europe, and Japan to drive new innovations in power electronics. To further strengthen our R&D capabilities, Cosel Group has established a strong presence of technical experts in Europe and Japan. This fosters collaboration across regions and accelerates knowledge exchange in advanced technologies.
As R&D Director, you will lead research projects and development strategies for power conversion solutions. You will ensure alignment with market demands and relevant regulations, with a strong focus on innovation. You will also stay updated on emerging technologies and design standards that affect power electronics.
Key responsibilities
• Oversee day-to-day research and development of power conversion solutions.
• Collaborate with design teams on product innovation, testing, and validation.
• Coordinate resources, budgets, and schedules to meet operational goals.
• Product Manager for custom design products and The Defence standard products.
• Active within the company group, responsible for managing customer inquiries.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards and safety regulations.
• Drive continuous improvements in design, documentation, and manufacturing processes.
• Manage parallel handover activities with the retiring R&D Director.
• Monitor emerging technologies and market demands.
• Product specifications, marketing materials, manuals, certifications, statistics, sales support, and customer meetings.
• Responsible for follow-up and evaluation of market activities.
Qualifications
Required:
• Degree in Electrical Engineering or related discipline.
• Strong operational leadership in R&D projects.
• Several years of experience in power supply development.
• Fluency in spoken and written English.
• EU citizenship (mandatory) and valid Swedish work permit.
Preferred:
• Swedish both oral and written.
• Experience with agile project management methodologies.
Personality
To succeed in this role, you are:
• An effective communicator who inspires teams to excel.
• Proactive and eager to deliver high-quality products.
• Adaptable in shifting market conditions.
• Customer-focused and driven by tangible results.
• Committed to continuous learning and professional growth.
About the Company
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company designs and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. We are growing our R&D department in Stockholm and investing in new and innovative technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance the power conversion efficiency of our current and future power solutions.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate.
