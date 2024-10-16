Quantititative Energy Market expert (e.g., Intraday)
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilledQuantititative Energy Market expert.
About The Role:In this role, you will work closely with our development team to enhance and optimize our intraday trading algorithms. Leveraging your previous experience in trading strategies and market fundamentals, you will provide valuable insights and ideas to help developers build robust and efficient models. You will play a key role in driving intraday initiatives forward, particularly within the energy and market knowledge domains.
You will also have the opportunity to research and analyze market trends, identifying which models are best suited for different market conditions and determining the most effective inputs for these models. This role offers a dynamic blend of technical expertise, strategic thinking, and market analysis.
What You'll do:
Collaborate closely with the development team to improve and refine our intraday trading algorithms.
Provide insights and develop trading strategies, utilizing your knowledge of market fundamentals to give developers ideas for building effective models.
Drive intraday trading initiatives, particularly in the energy and market knowledge sectors.
Conduct research and analysis of market trends to identify optimal strategies.
Determine which models and inputs are best suited for different market conditions.
Contribute to the profitability of the intraday team by guiding strategies and solutions for intraday trading.
Who you are:
At least one year of experience as an intraday trader, having actively traded on an intraday desk.
Broad knowledge of energy markets, ideally across multiple countries.
Strong quantitative skills, comfortable providing inputs to developers.
Deep understanding of the fundamentals driving the market, especially within the intraday context.
Analytical, with the ability to take initiative and contribute to intraday projects.
A team player who works well with different stakeholders,and thrives in collaborative environments.
Experience in coding is a plus, but you're more focused on market fundamentals and strategy rather than backend development.
Familiarity with European markets is a strong advantage over exclusively Swedish market knowledge.
LocationOur beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We value office collaboration but support some hybrid work.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and what you think you could bring to our team. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, Head of Market Intelligence, VP of Trading, and our CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
