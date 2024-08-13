Quality System Manager
2024-08-13
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology products; or our commitment to recognizing and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Quality Systems Manager
Location: Uppsala (possibility of hybrid work, min 3 days office)
Job Description
Galderma Uppsala is looking for a Quality Systems Manager who will keep the Quality System compliant with internal and external requirements and continuously improve it to ensure compliance in all relevant areas of the business.
Key Tasks
* Support the organisation in their work regarding GxP
* Contribute within the QA System group to the overall quality work
* Lead and drive the Quality processes and ensure that all the activities housed in the Uppsala site follow procedures, instructions, regulations, and legislations in the area. Review and approve documents in the quality system
* Monitor and implement regulatory requirements, standards and guidelines into the Galderma quality management system
* Coordinate external inspections; including preparation of audits, leading audits, coordinating responses to observations, closing observations and effectiveness checks
* Internal lead auditor. Plan and perform internal audits including issuing of audit plan, preparation of audits, leading audits, writing reports, evaluation of responses to observations, closing observations and audits
* Contact person for regulatory requirement surveillance for the quality management system, including responsibility for applicable gap analyses and approvals of statement of implementation (SoI)
Skills & Qualifications
* Knowledge of both GMP and ISO systems
* Knowledge in risk management
* Strong team player with the ability to plan and lead work
* Ability to make good ideas happen
* University degree in Pharma, Chemistry, Biology, Engineering or similar
* Professional proficiency in Swedish and English
* Preferably 5-7 years of experience in a similar role with working experience from medical device and/or pharmaceutical industries
What we offer in return
You join a team of 12 friendly, dedicated and experienced colleagues working with Galderma's quality management system, supplier control, internal and external inspection and as QA representatives in projects.
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics, we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have the whole product chain from research and development to production on-site. Here, our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. If you are currently an employee of Galderma, we welcome your application via our internal career site via Workday. Apply as soon as possible though no later than the 15th of September 2024. The selection process is ongoing and the role may be filled prior the last application date.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-10
