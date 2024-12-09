Quality Process Manager
2024-12-09
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you want to lead the global quality management in Packaging Solutions?
In this position you will drive quality activities by defining, maintaining and improving on the operational priorities in line with strategy. You will lead a team of experts while working closely with the regional teams, WCM master pillars and factories to ensure alignment on the direction and focus. In addition, you will also lead the global Environment Master Pillar.
You will be based in Lund, Sweden and report to the Director WCM & Quality Supply Chain PS ISC.
What you will do
Drive and follow up on global Quality Management KPIs performance
Work together with Development & Technology Industrial Base Engineering organisation and regional teams towards defining and developing quality priorities
Drive collaboration with regional and central teams on relevant quality activities
Drive improvement in quality approaches and zero loss culture, in addition to defining the capabilities needed for quality improvements and conducting trainings.
Collaborate with other Master Pillars to ensure alignment with overall ambition and direction
Lead, engage and develop your team
We believe you have
You are a leader that can drive performance through others. Driving change and improvement will be highly motivating to you. You are a great communicator that enjoy collaboration and can manage stakeholders/networks across geographies and organisational boundaries. Due to the nature of the role and its duties, we believe you have a background in working with Quality in a factory environment, as well as the regional or central organisations.
Additionally, you have:
Engineering degree and minimum 10 years of experience in Quality Management systems, Quality improvement and Quality assurance.
Have implemented WCM methodology and tools related to QM successfully
Good understanding of G030, QDA, Quality improvement tools, IR process, Quality compliances, Food safety standards etc.
Excellent English skills, written as well as spoken.
Knowledge of SAP BO/BI, advanced Excel, Power Bi, and other related manufacturing systems is a must.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-12-31.
To know more about the position contact Uday Chouhan +46 46 36 4700
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 3289
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
