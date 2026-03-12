Quality & Compliance Project Manager
JR0043600 Quality & Compliance Project Manager
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the role
As Quality & Compliance Project Manager you will lead and execute strategic quality & product compliance initiatives that secure safe, compliant, and high-quality products and processes across the Supply Chain Separation Technology (SC SET) organization.
Act as a key driver for continuous quality & compliance improvement and projects, ensuring adherence to internal quality standards, global regulations, and customer requirements. The role bridges business strategy with operational excellence, enabling robust quality governance and proactive compliance management.
Key responsibilities
*
Lead and participate in cross functional quality and compliance projects and larger activities.
*
Ensure product and process compliance with applicable regulations, directives, standards, and internal requirements.
*
Map existing quality and compliance processes to identify inefficiencies, gaps, or risks.
*
Implement structured improvement methodologies (e.g., Lean Six Sigma) to increase quality performance and reduce nonconformities.
*
Facilitate the introduction of new or updated legal and commercial requirements into processes, documentation, and quality governance.
*
Work closely with BU SET organizations (e.g. R&D, Product Management, Compliance, Quality and PM&E) and Supply Chain SET factories (include Global Sourcing and PDL entities when needed).
What you know
*
You hold an academic degree in engineering, quality management, or a related field.
*
You have proven experience leading quality or compliance projects, preferably in manufacturing or supply chain environments.
*
Formal training in project management (Lean Six Sigma Green or Black Belt preferred).
*
Experience with ERP/QMS tools and documentation systems.
*
Strong ability to interpret standards, regulatory requirements, and technical documentation.
*
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English. Swedish proficiency is desirable.
*
Ability to train and coach colleagues on quality and compliance topics.
Who you are
*
Proactive, detail-oriented, and committed to continuous improvement.
*
Team-oriented, yet able to work independently when required.
*
Analytical and structured, with the ability to translate regulations into actionable requirements and clear processes.
*
Strong communicator able to influence and motivate cross-functional teams.
*
Effective change driver, capable of leading organizations through compliance updates and quality improvements.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. This position is based in Flemingsberg or in Eskilstuna.
For more information, please contact
Jenny Blank, Quality & Compliance Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Axel Scharing, Akademikerna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible and not later than March 29th, 2026. Applications sent directly by email will be disregarded.
As part of Alfa Laval's commitment to a safe and healthy workplace, alcohol and drug testing is applied during the pre-employment process.
