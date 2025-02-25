Quality Manager Design
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
Effective quality management is core to our business and a critical success factor in delivering on our customer expectations and driving profitability. As Quality Manager Design, you will ensure compliance with the Quality Management System GMS and program or project specific required standards throughout the business. By ensuring that quality is an integrated part of the product development process and incorporated into the agile ways of working, you will contribute to the quality of the deliveries and platforms. Key for success is managing the balance as a support function while maintaining integrity and autonomy of the quality function.
As Quality Manager Design, you will ensure and support the design organization 's quality strategy, focusing on being both proactive and supporting with current issues. You will be part of the design quality organization and will ensure quality related matters are addressed across the whole design organization. You will ensure quality transformation and GMS adherence, secure progress with improvement initiatives and ensure changes are implemented. Internal audits, ways of working and business development for the newly created central design organization are also in scope.
As Quality Manager Design, you will be part of the Surveillance Quality team where you will work with harmonization of processes and ways of working to ensure consistency across the whole Design organization. This means managing multiple stakeholders, disciplines and priorities across the design organization as well as the Surveillance BU organizations.
Quality Management Design will organize quality managers and project quality managers for the design organization related to the sites where the operations are performed, aka Järfälla and Gothenburg. In this role you will report to the Head of Design Quality.
Your profile
To fit in this role you must be highly self-motivated, structured and communicative. You demonstrate strategic height, meaning you can connect the overall business plan objectives to challenges in the quality management domain. You have experience from software and hardware development organization and understand how to implement quality into agile working methods
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply. In your everyday work you demonstrate excellent communication skills to create understanding and commitment within the organization.
You are motivated by the challenge in developing and improving operational efficiency while upholding compliance, regarding the two as interdependent rather than opposites. You express true integrity in your role and you are comfortable in leading others through change and creating a good common understanding of challenges, as well as solutions. You believe that our behaviours are crucial for our ability to achieving our goals. Our values Trust, Drive, Expertise and Diversity inspire you and you can picture yourself becoming an ambassador for our culture initiative "Together As One" in your day to day work.
This role requires a Master's degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience. You'll have a proven track record in complex product development, seamlessly blending software and hardware development with rigorous testing. A systematic and structured approach is essential, as is the ability to lead, develop, and challenge both organizational structures and management teams.
You'll demonstrate a strong history of effective change management, coupled with a drive, perseverance, and the ability to energize those around you. Experience in quality management and a deep understanding of international management system standards are crucial.
A strong business acumen and customer focus are essential, as are excellent analytical skills, including the ability to pinpoint root causes effectively. Fluency in both written and spoken English and Swedish is a must.
While not mandatory, experience in managing requirements within operations and process management would be advantageous. Familiarity with audit management, value stream mapping, continuous improvement tools, and information security would also be beneficial. Knowledge of Surveillance's product portfolio and operations, as well as Saab's process management structure, would be highly desirable. Finally, experience within the defense and/or aviation industry is a plus.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
