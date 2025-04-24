Quality Engineer
Stegra Boden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2025-04-24
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Quality Engineer:
The Quality Engineer supports efforts and plans to coordinate the quality control program designed to ensure continuous production consistent with established standards Stegra. A proven hands-on and metric-driven approach to drive results in a multi-cultural environment is a critical success factor.
Key responsibilities (not limited to):
Develop audit programs, conduct audits, and report results as scheduled
Development of plant wide SOPs (writing, revising and approving), ensuring regulatory compliance in conjunction with being 'fit for purpose' operationally and commercially
Drive Statistical Process Control (SPC) methods for analyzing data
Implement the CPAR quality reporting process and related follow-through for plant
Investigates product quality issues and makes appropriate adjustments with operations
Collaborate with Metallurgy, Operations, and support teams daily for project planning and resolution of quality issues or customer complaints
Implement continuous improvement activities
Conduct training activities related to quality, process control, and reliability
Follow directives from the Quality Manager to establish effective Quality Assurance systems to ensure compliance with standards of ISO9001:2015, IATF 16949, VDA, and associated process requirements
Providing support and awareness of new quality legislation and testing that impacts the business
Qualifications:
A bachelor's degree in business or a related field is necessary
Lead auditor training for internal and external QMS assessment
Understanding of Lean Manufacturing, APQP, PPAP and 8D processes
At least 5 years of experience as Quality Engineer in a manufacturing environment
Strong understanding of ISO 9001, VDA, and IATF 16949
Knowledge of Control Plans, DOE, FMEA's, Root Cause Analysis, Capability Analysis, and Probability
Ability to work in a highly matrixed environment
Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
Work in a highly collaborative team environment
Location: Boden, Sweden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24
E-post: ida.fernander@stegra.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9303239