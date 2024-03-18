Quality Engineer - Oceanbird
Oceanbird is looking for a
Quality Engineer
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius, operated as an independent company. Our strong mother companies provide valuable insights in shipping and industrial production and enables us to have a long-term perspective.
By harnessing wind - a constant and free energy source - we contribute to a more sustainable shipping industry. The wind helped us discover our planet - now it can help us preserve it!
What will you do?
Oceanbird is now moving into the realization phase of our wing sails. During the year to come, we will test our first full-scale prototypes and at the same time prepare for moving into a commercial phase with focus on getting the wing sail out on the market.
Oceanbird is looking for a Quality Engineer to join our team. We are manufacturing large components in small series. Manufacturing of components is outsourced to suppliers working with welded and machined steel structures, glass fiber composites, hydraulics etc.
You will secure the right quality from the suppliers but also be part of establishing new suppliers.
Develop and implement quality assurance strategies.
Assess suppliers together with the sourcing team.
Follow up on deliverables from suppliers.
You will develop and maintain our quality system and take us through relevant certifications.
Own and develop our quality system.
Run ISO certification processes.
You are expected to travel approximately 45 days / year.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Bachelor's degree in engineering, manufacturing, or a related field (master's degree preferred).
Minimum 5 years' experience in product quality work.
A genuine technical interest and experience from different manufacturing technologies
Knowledge in reading drawings and verify compliance with specifications.
Experience in supplier quality management and auditing.
Strong knowledge of quality management systems, tools, and methodologies.
Experience from building up quality systems and performing audits.
Detail-oriented and capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously.
An interest in sustainability and a willingness to contribute to a better future.
What do we offer?
A chance to be a part of something bigger and make a real change, and at the same time having a workplace that is characterized by a positive atmosphere.
Our core values are:
Pioneering Spirit - We dare to challenge the conventional and break new ground. As pioneers, we empower a revolution.
Natural forces - The power in the wind, in people, in ideas - the natural forces surrounding us all are waiting to be harvested.
Fun & Passion - It 's harder to fly alone - only together can we make a difference. Cooperation and shared passions build our strong team spirit.
Dedication - Dedicated to high-quality and robustness, to offer the right help on sustainability journeys, to be the best. Dedicated to making change.
For more information, please contact
Jonas Alvan, Product Manager Oceanbird, Jonas.alvan@alfalaval.com
Regina Garcia Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible. Due to GPDR we don't accept applications sent directly via email.
