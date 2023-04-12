Quality Control Technician
The Quality Control team in Dongjin Sweden AB is looking for new and driven team members!
A chemical or mechanical background is a big plus. In this team, you will work with various analyses, checks and tests of raw materials, and our finished slurry product. This is a great opportunity to work with a small group of people in a newly built factory, with modern laboratories and technology. This is a great opportunity to be a part of a startup and the electrified future of Europe! If you have a degree in chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, or chemistry, we are interested!
The person we are looking for is highly goal-oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will have the chance to influence our first factory in Europe, Skellefteå, Sweden (to begin with) and see the results of your work. Our production will run in three shifts and the shift schedule may vary. We need you to be able to rotate between day, evening, and night shifts.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead daily production quality control activities to ensure production/product quality specifications are met.
Understand and be part of method development and validation.
Operation of various analytical equipment such as ICP, GC-FID, PSD, viscometer, Karl Fisher and more.
Execute analyses required by the control plan.
Interpret, analyze, and report the data.
Report problems and deviations found and recommend improvements.
Participate in and improve methodology and actions together with production team
Education experience
Bachelor's degree (or technical school degree) in chemical or materials engineering or equivalent professional experience
Experience from quality control and quality assurance, preferably on the manufacturing floor
Knowledge of safety procedures in the laboratory
Specific knowledge of quality management systems (ISO and IATF)
Specific skills/abilities
We require good knowledge of spoken and written English, Swedish is a plus but not a must.
Well organized, results driven and an eye for detail
Proactive
