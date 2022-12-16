Quality Assurance Manager
2022-12-16
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
You will be part of Power Transformers in Ludvika. We manufacture power transformers and reactors up to the highest occurring powers and voltages. The unit also offers diagnostics, oil reclaiming, service and spare parts to customers around the world. The Transformer unit in Ludvika has the core competence within the ultra-high voltage levels that are required to transfer a large amount of energy over long distances. Most of the new technology for power transformers is developed here in Ludvika.
Are you an inspiring leader with a passion for quality management? As Quality Assurance Manager, you will head our QA department at Power Transformers and be responsible for keeping health, safety and environment issues front and center throughout our business. You can look forward to a challenging role at the center of events, where you will be able to influence our future within quality management. If you are looking for a challenging and stimulating role within quality assurance and help us excel in our quality management, this could be the right opening for you.
Your responsibilities
Your main mission will be to lead a group of twelve dedicated quality technicians and four quality engineers in providing essential support to our workshop. Naturally, this includes securing the right competences and creating development opportunities for our co-workers.
Another important part of your work will be to devise our QA-strategy together with our Quality Manager - not only to make sure that our routines and deliveries are in line with set standards and qualities, but also to ensure best practice and further develop our routines and methods. Moreover, you will provide expertise to our workshop and have close collaborations with engaged and skilled colleagues.
You will be part of our Quality Management team together with the Quality Manager and the Test room Manager.
Your background
You are confident, driven, structured and persistent and you thrive in a role where you can take initiatives - always with focus on results, execution, and quality. With your communicative and coaching skills, you have the ability to develop and inspire your team to reach set goals.
You are analytic and passionate about finding root causes to quality problems, both small and large, and are driven in coaching your team further in this area.
You hold a university degree in a relevant field and experience from a management role.
Previous experience in a similar business is highly valuable.
Fluency in English and Swedish is a must, written and spoken alike.
More about us
Did you recognize yourself in the description above? You are welcome to send your application by 2023-01-10! Our selection process is continuous, so, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager Mikael Burlin, +46 107-38 70 58, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, + 46 730-73 41 15 Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Specialist Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Valhallavägen 2
771 80 LUDVIKA
