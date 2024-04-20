Quality Assurance Engineer to Alps Alpine!
2024-04-20
Would you like to contribute to cutting-edge technical projects within a global organization? Are you an engineer passionate about proactive quality assurance? Join us as a Quality Assurance Engineer at Alps Alpine, where you'll play a vital role in developing top-tier vehicle electronics, refining processes, and enhancing current practices.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Alps Alpine stands as a leading electronic components manufacturer globally, serving diverse sectors such as Automotive, Home and Mobile, and Industry, Healthcare & Energy. In Gothenburg, they focus lies in automotive electronics, particularly in crafting infotainment systems and other sophisticated products.
As a Quality Assurance Engineer, you'll spearhead proactive quality initiatives across both ongoing and upcoming projects for their clients. In this role, you'll work within a team of quality assurance, quality control, and test engineers, jointly managing Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) responsibilities. Your tasks will include proactive quality measures during product development, such as statistical analysis, risk assessment, and control analysis. You will drive improvement work in the quality area as well as carry out follow-ups and analyze the quality situation for the company's products. You'll also collaborate cross-functionally with other teams and provide client support locally and globally.
You are offered
• An exciting position with diverse responsibilities and excellent opportunities for growth within the company
• A dedicated consultant manager through Academic Work who acts as a career partner
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University education in mechatronics or another relevant degree, or equivalent work experience
• A strong quality mindset with an interest in QA
• Skills in Sharepoint and Office
• Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
• Driving license
• Fluent in both spoken and written English
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience within quality assurance or project management
• Previous working experience within the automotive industry
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Learn more about Alps Alpine here! Ersättning
