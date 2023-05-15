QA Lead
The Position
Avalanche Studios Group and its creative division Systemic Reaction are looking for an enthusiastic and exceptionally skilled Senior QA Lead for our self-published title Generation Zero.
In this role you'll have a key responsibility in helping ensure we deliver an excellent game of the highest quality. You'll work in close collaboration with the Lead Producer and the other Leads for the project to make sure the overall QA strategies and plan fits with the Product roadmap.
On top of that you'll be a proactive hands on leader, able to write and execute test cases, taking responsibility to report all issues into a bug tracking tool. Designing the projects test plans and working with developers of different disciplines to ensure the whole game is understood. You'll also have the opportunity to work with external QA partners when additional resourcing or specialist testing is required.
Main tasks
Responsible for Defining QA strategy, approach and execution in the development project
Working closely with the production team to help prioritize risk management and testing across the product
Mentoring and coaching team members to ensure both individual and team growth
Collaborating and communicating with multiple leads and stakeholders about features, requirements and acceptance criteria
Create, maintain and execute test suites
Required Qualifications
5+ years experience in Video Games Quality Assurance (preferable experience from shipping AA or AAA games)
Experience from working as embedded QA within a development team
Able to build a detailed test plan that is flexible with ongoing changes in features and verifies builds for full production testing
Experience with testing tools and live product(s) with a frequent release cycle.
The candidate needs to have worked within development as a senior or lead QA and should have worked on at least one console project. The right candidate is an excellent and efficient communicator, who has strong organizational skills and loves to work as part of a team. We're also looking for someone proactive with a solution driven approach to problem solving
