Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology products; or our commitment to recognizing and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: QA IT Manager
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (hybrid)
Job Description
Are you passionate about quality management in IT systems? We are seeking a dedicated QA IT Manager to join our team in Sweden. This is an individual contributor role where you will drive continuous improvement, manage complex projects, and ensure compliance across our Quality Management systems. If you have a keen eye for detail, a deep understanding of GxP-computerized systems, and a commitment to excellence, this is the perfect opportunity for you to make a significant impact.
Key Responsibilities:
* Implement and manage Quality Management plans to foster continuous improvement and compliance.
* Ensure alignment of systems, processes, and operating procedures with Quality Management activities, resolving any deviations.
* Execute and maintain quality programs and policies, providing ongoing support and solutions.
* Oversee the maintenance of GxP-computerized systems, ensuring validated status is continuously maintained.
* Participate in and approve periodic reviews of GxP-computerized systems.
* Manage change and non-conformities related to GxP-computerized systems, ensuring compliance with the company's quality system.
* Conduct evaluations and audits of hardware/software suppliers as agreed with the manager.
* Monitor regulatory requirements related to IT, providing compliance statements when necessary.
* Cross-functional collaboration is a natural part of the position.
Skills & Qualifications:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field.
* Several years of experience in Quality Management, with a focus on IT systems.
* Advanced knowledge of GxP-computerized systems and their regulatory requirements (Annex and GAMP).
* Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence and guide others.
Join us and be part of a team that is committed to delivering high-quality solutions in an ever-evolving industry. Apply today to make a difference!
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. If you are currently an employee of Galderma, we welcome your application via our internal career site via Workday. Apply as soon as possible though no later than the 18th of October. The selection process is ongoing and the role may be filled prior the last application date.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a face to face conversation with the hiring manager and extended team
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
