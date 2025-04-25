QA Engineer to Fintech Scale-Up
2025-04-25
The company Findity is a leading tech provider powering the next generation of expense management solutions across Europe. With more than 30,000 corporate clients and over 290,000 users, we're changing how businesses handle financial tasks-making them simpler, faster, and more efficient. We partner with top software companies and financial institutions to eliminate the pain of expense management, allowing businesses to focus on what truly matters.
What Findity do Their mission is straightforward: eliminate the hassle of expense management for both individuals and organizations. They build powerful tools and seamless integrations to remove the time-consuming processes associated with handling expenses. Our work is about creating smart solutions for real challenges, and they're growing rapidly as more companies turn to them for support.
The role They are now looking for a skilled and driven QA Engineer to join their Engineering department. In this role, you will work closely with other QA professionals and cross-functional scrum teams to ensure that you deliver high-quality, reliable services that exceed customer expectations.
To thrive in this role, we believe you're curious, open-minded, and passionate about solving problems. You keep up with the latest technologies and enjoy driving improvements. You are a communicative team player who values collaboration, takes initiative, and is always ready to challenge yourself and others to support team growth and success.
Your responsibilities will include:
Designing and executing test plans and test cases to ensure software quality
Collaborating with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements
Identifying, documenting, and tracking bugs
Developing and maintaining automated test scripts using tools such as Selenium or Playwright
Contributing to continuous improvement efforts in QA practices
Participating actively in Agile/Scrum ceremonies and development cycles
Troubleshooting and resolving issues with a keen attention to detail
What we're looking for:
Proven experience as a QA Engineer or in a similar role
Solid understanding of QA methodologies, tools, and processes
A relevant academic background
Experience in creating detailed, comprehensive, and well-structured test documentation
Hands-on experience with test automation tools (e.g., Selenium, Playwright)
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Familiarity with SQL and scripting
Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments
A commitment to high-quality work and meeting deadlines
Start: ASAP Location: Stockholm, Gothenburg or Ludvika Work model: Hybrid, 2 days/week at office Employment type: Permanent position
Apply now Are you ready to take the next step in your QA career and help us transform the future of expense management? We would love to hear from you. Please submit your application in English as soon as possible. Ersättning
