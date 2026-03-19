Python Backend Engineer
Quartr AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quartr AB i Stockholm
Quartr is a software company serving the world of finance. Every day, leading companies and financial institutions worldwide use our products to research faster and understand deeper.
For too long, markets have been obsessed with numbers. Everyone has access to the same quantitative data, while qualitative insights - the words, the signals, the nuance - have remained mostly in the shadows. We make those insights accessible, searchable, and actionable.
Our products are used daily by some of the most sophisticated teams in finance and tech, including major hedge funds and Magnificent 7 companies, and over a million finance professionals have downloaded our mobile app.
We're backed by some of the smartest minds in our industry and growing fast at a global scale, and we're still at the very beginning of what we expect to be a multi-decade journey.
We are looking for a Python Backend Engineer to play a key role in building our next-generation document automation solutions.
You'll collaborate closely with Engineers, Product Managers, and Designers, as well as interact with Customer Relations, Marketing, and Sales. This is an end-to-end role: design, build, and ship reliable backend systems that automate the lifecycle of document ingestion, parsing, transformation, and storage. Your work will directly impact our user experience and help scale our growing product suite.
What you'll do
Take ownership of new document automation features: design, implement, test, and deploy reliable Python backend solutions
Build scalable systems for automated document ingestion, text extraction, and data transformation from diverse sources and formats (PDF, DOCX, HTML, etc.)
Develop and maintain RESTful APIs and background services for document processing and data flow
Optimise backend performance for high-volume document workflows and large-scale parallel processing
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to shape features from concept to release, ensuring outstanding user experiences
Continuously improve our document automation codebase, tools, and deployment workflows
Who you are
Self-driven, proactive, and confident, taking full ownership of projects
Strong communicator who thrives in a high-paced, collaborative environment
A keen interest in automation, NLP, or data engineering is advantageous
Comfortable learning new technologies and eager to improve products and processes
Balance pragmatism and craftsmanship, knowing when to move quickly and when to build for long-term scalability
Based in Sweden with a valid work permit
Required skills
Professional experience building robust backends in Python, preferably for high-throughput or data-driven systems
Hands-on experience with document processing, including text extraction libraries such as Tika, PyPDF2, pdfplumber, or similar
Proven experience developing and maintaining REST APIs using frameworks such as FastAPI, Flask, or Django
Familiarity with asynchronous programming (asyncio, Celery, etc.) and distributed processing
Good understanding of relational and/or NoSQL databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB)
Experience with Docker and deploying cloud-native Python applications (AWS, Azure, or GCP is a plus)
What we offer
Do your life's work: The world's leading finance professionals use Quartr daily. We do fewer things better and hold a very high bar for quality.
Join the foundational team: We're still at the very beginning of a multi-decade journey. You'll have a big influence on product, culture, and how we win.
Real ownership: We believe in shared success. Every team member gets equity exposure, so we all benefit from the value we create.
Meritocracy over hierarchy: You'll join a culture where the best idea wins. We value clear thinking, leave ego at the door, and obsess over the details.
Office culture with flexibility: Join us in one of our offices. We value being together, while also offering the flexibility to work from home when needed.
Compensation & well-being: We offer competitive salaries, benefits, and a generous wellness allowance to support your physical and mental health. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quartr AB
(org.nr 559289-8125) Jobbnummer
9807211