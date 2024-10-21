Publishing Producer to Raw Fury
Raw Fury AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raw Fury AB i Stockholm
As a Publishing Producer at Raw Fury, you will oversee the development of multiple titles with the goal of delivering quality experiences, on time and on budget across several platforms. You are a champion for the technical quality of the game and you have an eye for detail when it comes to setting milestones, creating a roadmap, setting the timeline, keeping the budget and enable all other parties to perform their part in the publishing process. You are not necessarily a developer but you have seen several games through the development process from pitch to release. You are a point of contact for the development teams and ensure a smooth experience from signing through release and beyond.
Responsibilities:
Define deliverables: Breaking down the project in to tangible deliverables and ensure the plan is executed successfully.
Creating a feasible roadmap and timeline
Estimate, maintain and allocate budget.
Regularly communicate the status of your projects and mitigate potential risks.
Maintain relationships with multiple teams, potentially across multiple time zones.
Requirements:
You've been in this role before. You've been working in a similar role for at least 5 years and have a proven track record of all of the above mentioned responsibilities carried out successfully. You have shipped at least 3 games and ideally been working both on the developer side as a project manager as well as on the publishing side.
You have experience from coordinating a remote team over several time zones and you enjoy it.
You're a self-starter. When nobody has given you a task, you look for one. We prioritizes making things happen over keeping some kind of schedule, so we're expecting that you'll lead your title's and coordinate the team efforts on your own volition.
We encourage anyone with the right qualifications to apply, but mind you there is a 10+ for hiring luck if you live in a European time zone.
When sending the application, please highlight the games released with you as the producer/project lead and on what platforms they were released. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
E-post: erika@rawfury.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Publishing Producer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raw Fury AB
(org.nr 559002-5846)
Högbergsgatan 44 (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8969148