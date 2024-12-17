Project sourcing manager for cable harness and electrical components
Are you a driven sourcing manager who likes structure, planning and following things through into the end? Do you like long-term relationships with suppliers and stakeholders, likes to have great colleagues, and having fun at work?
The position
At Scania project procurement we are sourcing material to the best premium heavy vehicles on the market, by contributing to introducing new functions and updated parts in to Scania premium trucks, buses and power solutions during the company's product development projects. In the segment of cable harness, we are working with making the vehicles functional, supplying the vehicles with electrical, from cab to chassis rear. We are helping functions, sensors and displays working; creating safety for, and entertainment to, the driver.
As one of our colleagues are moving to new internal challenges, we are looking for a new team member within the team Project Procurement Cable harness and Sensors. Working within our group, you will be an important person within several of Scania's and TRATON's ongoing product development projects and will be involved both in prototype phase and serial introduction phase of the projects. You will be responsible for sourcing harness to your responsible area of the vehicle, being the contact person to both suppliers, the R&D design team, production, logistics, and to our sister brands within the TRATON group. Right now we are looking for someone to take on the responsibility for engine and gearbox cable harness. You will source, follow up, and introduce parts to both combustion engines and electrified engines.
The team
To your help you will have some great people around you to get to know the products. You will join a team of 9 sourcing managers, where we are supporting and helping each other, balance workload, and have fun together. As new in the team you will get a mentor on the group , and if you are new on Scania you will get an introduction program with courses to learn about our processes and way of working.
Me as a manager
For me as a manager, the most important thing is transparency, teamwork, and continuous improvements to stive to improve our daily work situation. I have 12 years' experience within Scania project work, and several years of experience within cable harness development, where I can support you with understanding the products and cross functional processes.
Who are you?
I am searching for an experienced purchaser with the interest to source new parts to the right price, with the right quality, and in the right time for the production need. You have an education within Economics, engineering, or business administration. Hopefully you have background within the automotive industry. A plus if you have been working with cable harness before or have experience with electrical components, either within procurement, project management or technical design.
Practical information
The position is situated in Södertälje, Sweden, and the position is full time. The position include business trips to suppliers and production sites both inside, and outside, of Europe. Scania is having a hybrid workplace, and at the department we are in the office at least 3 times a week, being able to work from home 2 days a week if the work tasks allows it.
For more information
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Therese Thiel at therese.thiel@scania.com
.
Application
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 12th of January 2025. (The office will be closed during the holidays and we will not be able to answer questions until middle of January)
For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
