Project Quality Engineer
Titanx Engine Cooling AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2025-09-12
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Titanx Engine Cooling AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
, Sölvesborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
Do you have a passion for technology and quality work and experience from the automotive industry? Do you also appreciate having fun at work and enjoy being part of a strong and focused team? Then you are the right person for the position as a Project Quality Engineer at TitanX Engine Cooling AB in Linköping!
About us
TitanX is at the forefront of the transition to the green automotive industry of the future - do you want to be part of it?
TitanX Engine Cooling AB is a global partner to manufacturers of commercial vehicles for heat transfer. With the support of our owners TataAutoComp Systems, our mission is to develop innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the work towards cleaner transportation. At TitanX, we trust that every team member makes a difference, contributes innovative ideas and adds value to the company. Our decision-making processes are short, we act quickly and take ownership. We are a global team and achieve better results together.
At our site in Linköping, we have extensive experience in supplying world-leading plate heat exchangers to the heavy duty truck industry. Both development and production take place locally in one and the same building, which makes us a close-knit team that together solves challenges and manages changes efficiently.
We describe our work climate as international, empowering, multicultural, fast and dynamic. With us, you are involved in creating world-class premium products in a global company. TitanX is a workplace where you get to grow and can make a difference!
About the role
Right now, we have new exciting development tasks within the green transformation of the automotive industry, and we therefore need to strengthen our team with a Project Quality Engineer.
You will have a key role in the development team where you will drive the quality agenda in new projects together with project leader, sales, product engineers and process engineers.
Briefly, the role involves leading the quality assurance of the product development within the current project team and ensuring that regulations and certifications such as APQP, ISO, IATF and customer-specific requirements are complied with.
Main tasks and responsibilities
• Participate and contribute to product and process concept definition work.
• Review the customer specifications to identify risks and opportunities related to quality performance.
• Define APQP (internal and customer) checklist for projects covering all identified risks and monitor/audit the progress.
• Define and coordinate quality planning activities in projects and review, propose and monitor project Quality target and KPI.
• Participate and contribute to project related reviews (contract, specification, FMEA's, design, drawing.)
• Issue Control Plan along with securing that control points can be measured and monitored.
• Secure that product characteristics and requirements meets equipment capability (DFA/DFM).
• Ensure that project reporting is based on true data and monitor that actions are developed when reporting show deviations.
Requirement profile
• At least a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Having a Master of Science in Engineering (MSE) is a strong merit.
• Several years of experience in quality work from the automotive industry.
• Knowledge of IATF16949, Customer specific requirements and the core tools (FMEA, Control Plan, PPAP, APQP).
• Demonstrated success in applying quality methods and technics (PDCA, DMAIC, FMEA, 8D, Control Plan, 5 Whys, Ishikawa Diagram, SPC).
Personal profile
You are a strong communicator with the ability to interact with different stakeholders, ensuring that the Quality vision is both understood and implemented correctly. Proactive and strong-minded, you are a quick thinker who can act with confidence and assertiveness. With passion and a clear sense of purpose, you bring a can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit to your work. You are fluent in English, and if you also speak Swedish it is considered a plus. Most importantly, just like us, you value having fun at work and enjoy being part of a strong and focused team. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Titanx Engine Cooling AB
(org.nr 556080-1937) Arbetsplats
TitanX Engine Cooling AB Jobbnummer
9505668