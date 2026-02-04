Project Procurement Manager
2026-02-04
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced, business-driven Project Procurement Manager who thrives in large-scale, complex project environments. In this role you will lead project procurement from strategy through execution, partnering closely with stakeholders across engineering, legal, finance and project management. The assignment is set in a technology-driven context where structured sourcing, contract excellence and proactive risk management are key to successful delivery.
Job DescriptionDevelop and execute procurement strategies for major projects, aligned with timelines, budget and quality requirements
Manage the full procurement lifecycle: needs assessment, supplier selection, negotiation, contracting, administration and performance follow-up
Lead complex negotiations for high-value global contracts, securing optimal terms and appropriate risk allocation
Identify, qualify and manage suppliers, including performance monitoring and risk mitigation to ensure continuity and avoid delays
Act as the main interface between procurement and project stakeholders to ensure effective collaboration and clear communication
Deliver structured reporting on procurement progress, cost performance and supplier metrics to project leadership
Requirements3-7 years of experience in strategic procurement within a project-based environment
Proven experience with project procurement methodologies, including RFP management, contract strategy and contract administration
Strong financial and analytical skills, including budget and cost management and identification of savings opportunities
Experience sourcing complex systems where technical specifications and delivery schedules are critical (e.g., IT infrastructure, defense systems, or large-scale machinery)
Strong negotiation skills and experience managing large-scale, high-value contracts
Bachelor's degree in Supply Management, Economics, Business, Engineering, Project Management, or a related field
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveProject management certification such as PMP (or equivalent)
Experience from technology-driven industries
Ability to manage multiple large-scale projects simultaneously
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
