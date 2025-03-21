Project Manager within Supplier Quality
Academic Work Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for an opportunity to work in a dynamic and global environment within the automotive industry? Do you have experience in Supplier Quality and project management? We are now looking for a Project Manager - Supplier Quality to join our client in Gothenburg!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Project Manager - Supplier Quality, you will be part of a team consisting of seven project managers-four based in Gothenburg and three in Germany. Due to a high workload, we are now looking for a driven and structured project manager to strengthen our team. You will play a key role in supplier management, quality assurance, and APQP processes within the automotive industry.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead projects related to supplier quality and ensure a smooth transition between suppliers.
• Responsible for contract planning, ramp-up, and ramp-down of new and existing suppliers.
• Coordinate with various disciplines such as purchase, sales, engineering, and SQD.
• Conduct meetings, risk management, and follow-ups using established processes and checklists.
• Collaborate closely with both Swedish and international teams.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone with at least 5 years of experience in project management.
• Extensive experience in Supplier Quality and the automotive industry.
• Knowledge of APQP processes and supplier management.
• The ability to be a coordinator and problem solver - you are organized, communicative, and solution-oriented.
• Speaks and writes fluently in English.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111252". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9236284