Project Manager Procurement Systems
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2025-02-25
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Shape the Future of Procurement Technology
Vattenfall is embarking on an exciting transformation to enable fossil-free living. Our Procurement team is at the heart of this journey, ensuring cost competitiveness and high performance while bringing in the external innovations and technologies needed to build Vattenfall's future businesses.
As a Project Manager Procurement Systems, you will be responsible for driving the implementation of new procurement solutions, tools, and systems to enhance digitalization and self-service capabilities. As part of the Procurement Excellence Delivery team, you will lead strategic projects to streamline procurement processes while maintaining IT security, compliance, and increasing efficiency.
What You Will Do
Project Management & Execution - Initiate, plan, and execute mainly procurement infrastructure related projects, defining scope, objectives, and budgets. Ensure compliance with IT security and corporate regulations while managing resources, risks, and deadlines.
Procurement & IT Alignment - Translate business strategy into IT architecture, collaborating closely with Vattenfall IT to implement procurement solutions that support organizational goals and digital transformation.
Risk, Stakeholder & Change Management - Identify and mitigate risks that impact project success, ensuring smooth stakeholder collaboration across Procurement, IT, and other partners. Support change management to facilitate adoption of new procurement technologies.
Process Automation & Innovation - Lead procurement process automation by implementing RPA, AI-driven solutions, and self-service technologies. Manage project transitions from implementation to operational maintenance, ensuring long-term usability.
Reporting & Continuous Improvement - Monitor and report on project performance, financials, and effectiveness, while identifying opportunities for continuous improvement and best practice implementation.
Location
Solna
Qualifications
The Expertise You Bring
Experience - 5+ years in project or portfolio management within a large, international organization, ideally in Procurement Transformation.
Procurement & IT Knowledge - Strong understanding of procurement processes, tools, and data, with experience in eTools implementation, automation, and self-service technologies.
Education & Certifications - University degree in a related field. A Project Management certification is a plus.
Technology & Methodologies - Experience with RPA, Agile/Scrum, BPM/Lean, ITIL, and Microsoft Applications.
Problem-Solving & Mindset - Hands-on, analytical thinker with a drive to challenge the status quo.
Language Skills - Fluent in English. Other languages are a plus.
Additional Information
Our Offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 24 March 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
For information about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Martin Heesch via martin.heesch@vattenfall.de
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Kathrin Schellhaaß via kathrin.schellhaass@vattenfall.de
.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Lars-Erik Näsman (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna) and Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
