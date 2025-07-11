Project Manager, Operational Excellence
2025-07-11
Are you ready to play a key role in driving operational transformation for a globally recognized brand? Ekornes, the leading Nordic furniture manufacturer and home to iconic brands like Stressless®, Svane®, and IMG, is seeking a Project Manager for Operational Excellence to lead initiatives that will shape the future of our business.
About Ekornes
Ekornes is the Nordic region's largest furniture producer. It is headquartered in Sykkylven, on the west coast of Norway. We design and manufacture furniture products that are marketed under the brand names Stressless®, Svane® and IMG. Stressless® is one of the world's most well-known furniture brands, while the brands Ekornes® and Svane® are most famous in Norway. IMG is marketed mainly in the USA and Australia.
Ekornes has 19 sales offices in 13 countries and more than 4,000 retail outlets serving 48 markets worldwide. In recent years, the company has generated sales revenues in excess of NOK 5 billion. We have 8 factories located in Norway, the USA, Thailand and Lithuania, and around 3,000 employees working together to make our customers' lives even better.
Our vision is this: We improve everyday living. With our passion for innovation, we know we do just that. We are constantly striving to develop optimal combinations of smart functionality and attractive designs - to maximize the comfort afforded by our armchairs, sofas, dining furniture and beds.
A good night's sleep and the chance to recharge your batteries generates new energy every day. Having family and friends over for dinner is a source of joy and contentment. A moment's relaxation frees the mind to reflect and makes you better able to meet the challenges of tomorrow.
The Role As a Project Manager for Operational Excellence, you will spearhead process improvement initiatives to enhance safety, quality, and efficiency across Ekornes' global operations. Reporting to the Operational Excellence Director, you will lead impactful projects while collaborating with cross-functional teams.
Key Responsibilities
• Lean Implementation: Drive and support the integration of Lean principles across the operations organization to achieve sustainable improvements.
• Project Management: Lead and manage key projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and on budget.
• Process Analysis & Design: Analyze existing processes, identify problems and opportunities, and implement best practices to optimize operational performance.
• Collaboration: Build strong relationships with diverse teams across functions and organizational levels to foster alignment and implement change.
• Training & Communication: Provide training programs and ensure clear, effective communication with stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.
• The role also includes a fair amount of travel.
What We're Looking For We're seeking a results-driven professional with solid experience in project management and process improvement. The right candidate will bring a structured approach, analytical thinking, and excellent interpersonal skills.
Essential Qualifications
• Academic degree or equivalent work experience in a related field.
• At least 3 years' experience managing or being responsible for projects in industrial environments.
• At least 3 years' experience in process development and/or improvement projects within operations.
• Strong knowledge and hands-on experience with Lean methodology, including implementation.
• At least 5 years of overall professional experience.
• Solid understanding of technical processes and systems, such as production flows or automation.
• Good understanding of business economics with a focus on operations and cost/benefit calculations.
• Ability to collaborate with diverse teams at all organizational levels.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written. A driver's license is required.
Experience as a management consultant combined with operational experience in the manufacturing industry is highly meritorious but not a requirement.
As the role involves frequent travel to Norway and other sites around the world, proximity to an airport is important.
Why Join Ekornes? At Ekornes, we offer an opportunity to be part of a transformative journey in a global organization. This is a key role in supporting our operational development and sustainability goals. We provide a competitive salary and opportunities for professional growth within a collaborative and ambitious environment.
Ready to Join Us? If you're ready to make an impact and lead Ekornes toward operational excellence, we encourage you to apply today!
Application
If you match the profile described above, don't hesitate to apply today! We conduct selection on an ongoing basis, which means the process may close before the final application deadline.
Please ensure you provide a detailed motivation explaining why you are the right candidate for this position and update your CV with the latest information.
Apply for the position by clicking on "Apply" and registering in our database, in compliance with GDPR regulations. Note: We would like to receive your application documents in English.
For questions regarding the position or recruitment process, please contact our recruitment team:
Anastasia Almasidis, anastasia.almasidis@unikresurs.se
, or +46 790-984164
Daniel Edqvist, daniel.edqvist@unikresurs.se
or +46 721-426923
During weeks 29-32, no selection will take place in the recruitment process, and our ability to respond to inquiries will be limited.
