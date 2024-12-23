Project Manager in Product Development
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to lead product development projects focusing on validation, verification, and the launch of new features. You will be responsible for managing the entire development process-from concept testing to the final product.
The work takes place in a dynamic environment with multiple interfaces, where your ability to handle complex projects and collaborate with various stakeholders will be crucial. At the client company, you will join a friendly and committed team that constantly strives to improve both products and workflows.
This is a consultancy position where you will initially be employed by Wrknest, with strong potential for transitioning into a permanent role.
Your Future Responsibilities Lead and plan product development projects from start to launch.
Oversee validation and verification of products and systems.
Work closely with senior management and teams to make strategic decisions.
Identify risks and package insights from testing and concept evaluations.
Collaborate with internal and external partners to ensure successful project execution.
Who We're Looking For
To succeed in this role, you have:
At least 5 years of experience in project management, preferably within the automotive or related industries.
A strong understanding of validation and verification, even if you haven't worked hands-on with it.
Experience in leading complex projects and managing a diverse portfolio.
The ability to communicate clearly and effectively with all levels of an organization.
A personality with drive, ambition, and the ability to build trust.
Meritorious qualifications:
Experience in the automotive industry.
Background in systematic product development and electrification.
Additional Information Start Date: As soon as possible.
Location: Gothenburg.
Extent: Full-time.
Employment Type: Consultancy assignment via Wrknest with strong potential for a permanent role.
About the Client
The client is a market leader in developing heavy electric vehicles, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. You'll work in a collaborative environment where continuous improvement is a natural part of daily life. Join a team that values teamwork and the opportunity to work closely with the end product.
About Wrknest
At Wrknest, we do things differently. We constantly explore new possibilities and think outside the box. When we started, it was to challenge traditional recruitment methods. In today's fast-paced digital landscape, knowledge needs to be updated continuously to stay relevant. Adapting quickly is key, which is why we look beyond a candidate's CV during recruitment. Instead, we focus on overall potential and offer personalized upskilling. This allows us to rapidly match the knowledge needs of the moment. Learn more at www.wrknest.se. Ersättning
