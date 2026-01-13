Project Manager / Coordinator
Your New Role
As a Project Manager / Coordinator within Business Continuity, you will play a key role in strengthening the organization's resilience against business disruptions caused by incidents and cybersecurity threats. You will work hands-on with planning, coordination and execution of Business Continuity Management (BCM) and Disaster Recovery (DR) activities, collaborating closely with system owners and technical service owners across the organization.
Your assignment will start with onboarding into the current state and previously completed work, followed by planning and coordinating the next phase of BCM and DR initiatives. You will support the harmonization of plans in terms of structure, level of detail and priorities, facilitate workshops for creating and validating Disaster Recovery and Major Incident Plans in ServiceNow, and assist with testing and validation of recovery plans.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100%Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBustersWorking model: Hybrid, with up to 60% remote workSalary: According to agreementStart date: 2026-01-30End date: 2026-07-31, with the possibility of extensionLocation: Stockholm or SandvikenIn your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Solid experience in Business Continuity Management and Disaster Recovery planning
Knowledge of backup and restore planning and testing
Experience performing Business Impact Assessments and IT Risk Assessments for applications and technical services
Strong communication skills and the ability to work independently while coordinating multiple stakeholders
Meritorious:
Experience from the mining or industrial sector
Knowledge of the ServiceNow platform
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
