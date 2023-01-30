Project Manager Accounting & Reporting
2023-01-30
We are hiring for Project Manager Accounting and Reporting onsite in Malmö. We have initiated a core system transformation project with the goal to replace a core banking system. The project will consist of work streams covering the operational needs from product and process perspectives, and also work streams that handle the entire project process from requirements definition, design, development and testing, to ensuring sufficient business readiness.
This request relates to the role as project manager in one the business teams called Accounting & Reporting.
The tasks and responsibilities for this role includes the following:
• Responsible for securing all accounting flows between the new core system and the general ledger are specified, configured and validated.
• As part of above, responsible for identifying requirements on the new core system related to securing the accounting flows and integration to general ledger.
• Responsible for identifying all reporting needs when it comes to both internal and external reporting as part of the transformation to a new core system.
• Responsible for securing that all necessary reports are developed/configured/changed/verified due to changes as a result of integration with a new core system.
• Responsible for financial reconciliation as part of the data migration process.
• Responsible for identification and updating of all business process related documentation related to accounting flows and reporting.
• Resource management within the work stream.
Competence
• Senior project manager with at least ten years' experience as project manager or line manager within bank and finance.
• Extensive experience from working with finance related projects within bank and finance.
• Experience from working with financial reporting within bank and finance.
• Experience from coordinating with external vendors located at different locations.
• Experience from working in a multicultural environment, and understanding of the complexity of it.
• Experience from large transformation projects within banking/finance is a strong merit.
• Very good communicator, i.e. with very good ability to express oneself in speech and writing. Ersättning
Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
weITglobal Kontakt
Jobbnummer
7390562