Project Manager
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2023-05-18
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Our Project Management Office (PMO) is tasked with delivering product development and services projects on time, with the right scope, right cost and quality. We do this to support the product launch ambitions of the Customer Solution Unit targeting our global professional customers within tree pro, commercial lawn and garden area. You will be part of the team delivering projects and services to the Global Pro CSU, which belongs to the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division.
In the position as Project Manager you will lead one or more cross functional product development projects which are delivering innovative, high quality products to meet the expectations of our demanding users. Working at PMO means belonging to the competence center for Project Management and you will be surrounded by other professional Project Management and Project Coordinator colleagues, offering a great opportunity to further develop your skills. It's of great importance to be communicative and have a mindset of bringing value and energy into the every day work.
Your role
The tasks of a Project Manager is highly varied and your focus will shift between different functions and different levels of detail throughout the project.
Your main tasks will be to;
Plan and lead all high level activities throughout the projects from Project initiation to closure.
Report Project status, formulate recommendations and seek decisions from the Steering Committee.
Work proactively with all relevant stakeholders, make sure the necessary communication flows freely.
Formulate and manage solutions to Project deviations together with your team.
Your profile
University degree in relevant area.
PMI Certified or equivalent (preferred).
You have at least 5 years of relevant experience; managing teams, planning, budgeting, financial follow-up, risk management etc.
You have previous experience of managing cross functional projects, preferably within product development, with a proven strong track record.
You are a highly driven problem solver who always looks for solutions with a positive approach.
You are analytical and have the ability to boil down complex issues to the essentials.
You are organized, thorough and reliable with the ability to regularly shift focus from a detailed to high level view.
You are a clear communicator (fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken).
How to apply:
Please submit your application with you CV. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position, please contact Project Portfolio Mgr, Global PRO, Claes Ekdahl: claes.ekdahl@husqvarnagroup.com
or Head of PMO Global Pro Fredrik Cederholm: fredrik.cederholm@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For more information about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter: Sofia Ekstrand, sofia.ekstrand@husqvarnagroup.com
Union representatives:
Soili Johansson - Unionen, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
Fredrik Lindström - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Företräder samtliga Saco-förbund), fredrik.lindstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
.
When we receive your application, we will review it carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. In preparation for the interview you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
We seek people who have a great sense of self-motivation, creative problem solvers who enjoy collaboration and networking in an international environment - people with a strong desire to add value. Our Key Behaviors always begins with ME, I take ownership and I ask myself: What can I do? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331), http://www.husqvarnagroup.com
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Husqvarna AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7794654