Project Manager
2023-01-03
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB Process Industries we are offering a range of solutions within automation, electrification and digital solutions. The fourth industrial revolution is here and we at ABB have decided to be at the forefront of this new industrial era. We see a trend of expanding growth with electrification and process automation as emerging markets. To meet the demands, we are now increasing our capacity in our Project Management Office by hiring a Project Manager, with location in the North of Sweden.
As a Project Manager we offer you a strong developing position where you get the opportunity to work with the latest technology, develop your knowledge and be a part of a great team. If you are passionate about helping our customers to be more competitive and reduce their global footprint by setting new standards in the Swedish process industry, don't hesitate to send in your application.
Join ABB and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
This position reports to Head of Project Management Office.
Your responsibilities
Ensure projects are executed according to budgeted time, cost and scope/quality.
Build a strong team around you, strive to show leadership and be courageous to change the status quo.
Represent ABB at site and lead project site work.
Run several projects at the same time, in varying sizes.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Working with us includes responsibility, variation, problem solving, technical challenges, highly skilled colleagues, and an exciting international workplace where sustainability, design and digitalization are in focus.
Your background
A Bachelor engineering degree or preferably a Master 's degree, or equivalent.
Background in project management, preferably at least 3 years.
Experience of running projects within the Electrification segment is merited.
You are results-oriented, strategic and have a structured approach to work.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is required.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Mathias Nygren, +4690 17 68 19, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Kenneth Hultman, +4640 35 00 96; Unionen: Mikael Hammar, +4640 55 05 30; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621 34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Recruiter Tobias Nilsson, +4670 821 53 31.
This role is varied, challenging and rewarding. Apply today and help us change the course of an entire industry. Welcome to apply the latest by January 22, 2023. Please note that selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
Welcome with your application!
