Project Manager
OnePartnerGroup Södra Norrland AB / Byggjobb / Gävle Visa alla byggjobb i Gävle
2026-04-17
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, Ovanåker
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FläktGroup, a Samsung company, is a leader in air technology, delivering best in class, innovative and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, whilst reducing customer's carbon footprint. FläktGroup's premier brands have been setting technological standards for more than 100 years and can fulfil the most demanding customer requirements.
Headquartered in Germany, FläktGroup operates all over the world with production sites across Europe, Asia, and the USA.
About the Function:
Global Accounts delivers customized product solutions for advanced and demanding environments such as Data Centers, Giga, Pharma, Marine, Oil & Gas.
We are a global team with a strong focus on engineering design, project management and technical sales support. The function is involved throughout the entire process - from project initiation to product installation and final verification.
Are you a Project Manager with a strong technical foundation and a passion for leading complex projects? Do you thrive in high-demand environments such as data centers or other critical infrastructure, where precision and reliability are key?
FläktGroup is now looking for a Project Manager ready to take on challenging projects in an international and technically advanced setting.
About the Role
As a Project Manager within the Critical Applications division, you play a key role in delivering Data Center projects in close collaboration with a Senior Project Manager. You are responsible for coordinating day-to-day project activities, ensuring alignment with technical requirements, timelines, and quality standards.
The role involves close collaboration with internal teams such as Technical Support, Product Solutions, Planning, and Supply Chain, as well as external stakeholders including clients and contractors. You will drive structured execution, maintain visibility on risks, and contribute to efficient and high-quality project delivery.
The role will be based at customer sites in the Gävle area. The position will report to a Senior Project Manager located in Hereford, UK.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate and manage projects from execution to delivery, ensuring time, cost, and quality targets are met
Drive project optimization, identify improvements, and manage change orders in collaboration with internal teams
Monitor financial performance, timelines, and contract compliance together with Project Controllers, Planners, and Contract Managers
Act as a key point of contact for clients and stakeholders, ensuring clear and proactive communication
Support technical alignment by working closely with Technical Support and Product Solutions teams
Identify risks and implement corrective actions when needed
Contribute to continuous improvement, knowledge sharing, and structured ways of working across projects
Your Profile
We are looking for an experienced Project Manager with a strong technical understanding and the ability to handle complex projects in demanding environments.
We believe you have:
A degree in Engineering, Construction Management, Business Administration, or similar
Project Management certification (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent)
At least 5 years of experience within Data Centers, industrial cooling, or other mission-critical environments
Proven experience managing large-scale and complex projects
Strong understanding of project finances, contract management, and risk mitigation
Ability to collaborate closely with technical teams to resolve issues and optimize performance
Experience working in international and cross-functional environments
Personal Qualities
Structured and solution-oriented with strong ownership
Confident in stakeholder management and communication
A collaborative team player with leadership capabilities
Able to make decisions and handle complex situations when needed
Committed to continuous improvement and knowledge sharing
Our Promise
For us, it is simple. To be the leading supplier of energy-efficient ventilation solutions, our technical development and our dedicated employees are at the core of everything we do.
At FläktGroup Sweden AB, we are approximately 600 employees, with production and development based in Jönköping and sales offices in 13 locations across Sweden. We offer exciting challenges in a global environment.
Here, specialists and generalists work within areas such as Sales, R&D, Production, IT, Logistics, Marketing, and Finance. Our strength lies in the close collaboration between our knowledgeable colleagues across multiple disciplines, creating a strong sense of unity.
Our culture is characterized by teamwork and entrepreneurship, with an ambitious and flexible mindset in our daily work. We support each other to find the best solutions, regardless of the challenges we face - both in our work and for our customers.
Together. We Create Excellence. For Life.
Application
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Tomas Danebäck at tomas.daneback@onepartnergroup.se
.
We work with continuous selection, which means the position may be filled before the final application date.
As part of our recruitment process, an initial interview will be conducted with our AI-based interview tool. Candidates who move forward will be invited to a personal interview. The process may also include reference checks and assessments.
Your experience is important to us. After applying and once the process is completed, you will receive a short survey where you can share your feedback.
Please submit your application via the ad on the OnePartnerGroup website. Due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OnePartnerGroup Södra Norrland AB
(org.nr 559093-7537), https://www.flaktgroup.com/se/
803 20 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
FläktGroup Sweden AB Kontakt
Verksamhetschef
Tomas Danebäck tomas.daneback@onepartnergroup.se +460705242847 Jobbnummer
9859775