Project Manager
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Västerås
2025-05-15
Assignment: Senior Project Manager - SAP Company Code Split
A skilled and results-oriented Project Manager is sought to lead a complex SAP company code split initiative. This assignment involves managing the full project lifecycle-from initial planning to post-implementation support-while ensuring alignment with strategic business objectives and maintaining a high standard of quality across all deliverables.
Key Responsibilities
Project Planning & Strategy
Develop and maintain a detailed project plan outlining scope, timelines, milestones, and resource needs
Define clear project goals and ensure alignment with organizational strategies
Identify dependencies and mitigate risks early in the project lifecycle
Leadership & Team Coordination
Lead and coordinate internal teams, including SAP experts, business stakeholders, and external consultants
Create a collaborative environment that promotes accountability and engagement
Monitor team performance and provide direction to meet project milestones
Execution & Risk Management
Drive the project forward according to plan, managing time, cost, and quality constraints
Track progress, resolve issues proactively, and adapt plans to evolving circumstances
Lead risk assessment efforts and implement contingency planning where required
Stakeholder Engagement
Act as the primary point of contact for stakeholders across the business
Provide regular status updates and escalate critical issues when necessary
Ensure transparent communication and manage stakeholder expectations throughout the project
System & Data Transition
Oversee the migration of financial and operational data, including GL accounts and inventory
Ensure precise configuration and updates to master data structures
Coordinate cross-functional input to ensure system consistency and accuracy
Testing & Go-Live Support
Lead validation efforts to ensure key processes operate correctly under the new company code structure
Verify financial reporting, inventory tracking, and other essential functions
Support the transition to live operations with minimal business disruption
Deliver ongoing support post-implementation to ensure stability and performance
Profile Requirements
Extensive experience in leading SAP-related projects, particularly those involving financial structures or company code separation
Demonstrated ability to deliver high-impact projects under tight deadlines
Strong background in data migration, financial systems, and SAP configuration
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
Ability to work in high-pressure environments while maintaining a structured and solution-oriented approach
Additional Information
Start Date: As soon as possible, or no later than June 2, 2025
End Date: February 2, 2026
Workload: Full-time, 100%
Location: Onsite presence required in Västerås
Languages: Fluent in Swedish and English (written and spoken)
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559322-0733)
722 15 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Yahyokhon Saidmakhmudov Yahyosaid299@gmail.com 0739077467 Jobbnummer
9342255