Project manager
2024-07-30
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you want to be a part of a dedicated team at our project office, working with customized projects on complete trucks? Do you want to act in an environment where the customer is in focus? Are you stimulated by leading projects with an "end to end" responsibility? Then this position may be your next step!
We work with customized civilian product development projects, initiated by sales and marketing department. Every project is based on specific customer requests of customized trucks and then run in a scalable process. Each project manager usually handles a number of cross-functional projects in parallel, where the lead time can vary from 1 up to 5+ years depending on size and complexity.
Our group has a composition of employees where different genders, ages, backgrounds and experiences contribute to a positive group dynamic and where knowledge sharing and willingness to cooperate is a matter of course.
The role
As a project manager you lead several project teams, size depending on the art of the project. With commitment you continuously support and coach the project members to achieve agreed deliveries and goals. You have the customer in focus and are passionate about cross-functional collaboration and can thereby ensure that the projects deliver the right activities on time, at the right quality and cost. You will be involved in a mix of collaborations and meet with different stakeholders, professionals, competencies and personalities. You will lead, prioritize, visualize, discuss and make plans and goals clear to your team. Working with continuous improvement is a natural part of our business, and with a proactive approach, you and your teams identify risks early and act on them.
Our profile
To succeed in this role you are a skilled communicative leader who like to act in a changing environment where the customer is in focus.
In a natural way, you engage your surroundings and with a positive, clear and engaging leadership, you guide the team towards set goals and deliveries.
You are a good listener and team player, unpretentious, flexible and structured.
It is important that you can communicate well in both Swedish and English, and find it stimulating to work with all kinds of people and with multiple tasks at the same time.
We also believe you are a technically interested curious person who like to challenge and/or streamline existing working methods and processes.
Your educational background is a Master of science degree or equal, and you have previous professional managerial and/or project management experience.
Knowledge of Scania's organization, working methods and processes, would be considered meritorious.
Our work environment
Our business is located in fresh and modern activity based offices in the Södertälje Science Park area, close to the central parts of the city. Part time work from distance is available as an option and the extent will be agreed on from case to case.
Our offer
The organization's most important resource is the individuals. Through a close collaboration with each team member, you together create a prerequisite for an interesting and challenging journey. An important success factor is that you master the ability to achieve a good team spirit and thereby create high-performing teams. In addition Scania also provide benefits such as company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced price and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje (Scania Job Express).
More information
For more information Please contact Artimis Ala Naziri, Head of Project Office ERSOS: artimis.ala_naziri@scania.com
