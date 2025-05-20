Project Manager - Thermal & Software Product Follow-Up
2025-05-20
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Thermal & Software management covers climatization of electric propulsion systems, cooling systems for internal combustion engines as well as propulsion batteries software. We handle any deviations that may arise post-introduction of new products; our primary mission is to optimize the customer experience. There is now a need to strengthen our team and we hope that you will take the chance to join this exciting journey.
As an assignment leader within Thermal & Software, you are part of the electrification journey at Traton R&D, managing field quality assignments and implementing product improvements within our area of responsibility. The technical content spans from hardware to software; including software for the electric vehicle batteries, the cooling system (pumps, hoses, pipes, etc) and mechanical components. Given the wide technical scope and our team 's responsibility for all product changes post serial introduction, this role offers a broad variety of challenges.
You will establish a multi-functional network where collaboration is the key to success. Together with colleagues from R&D as well as Sales and Marketing, Purchase and Production, you will secure the continuous operation and profit of our customers. As an assignment leader you will manage a number of assignments in parallel in which the individual team setups are tailored for each assignment. Typical tasks can be:
Identify and secure resources
Facilitate root cause analysis
Present findings within your assignments
Manage cross-functional meetings
Coordinate product introductions
Who You Are
We believe that you have extensive leadership skills and documented experience from Project Management and coordination with good results. You are a tech-oriented team-player who thrive in a dynamic, fast paced work environment. As a person you are engaged, structured, result oriented and like to work in an environment with high pace. You have a strong personal drive to lead initiatives and you put pride in reaching agreed assignments on time with good quality.
You enjoy leading initiatives yourself when there are no instructions available, and get energy from finding the best way forward in cooperation cross-functionally. Experience from automotive product development is meritorious.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible! Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Fadi Ibrahim, Head of Product Follow-Up - Thermal & Software, fadi.ibrahim@scania.com
