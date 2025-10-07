Project Manager - PMT/HVM, Lund
Axis Communications AB
2025-10-07
Why we need you!
Axis takes pride in our product quality which is appreciated by customers as a key factor for choosing Axis. Maintaining and improving the hundreds of products Axis develops and sells worldwide requires an active and dedicated maintenance organization. To meet this challenge, PMT/HVM (Product Maintenance Team/High Volume Management) is now looking to strengthen its team with an experienced project manager.
Your future team
PMT/HVM has the HW responsibility for most of Axis' products on the market. Even with Axis' high-quality ambitions, problems sometimes occur during product development, in production, or at customer sites. Our mission is to address these issues efficiently and professionally, always keeping the needs of our customers and internal stakeholders in focus.
We are a team where skilled and curious individuals thrive in a constantly evolving environment, finding both challenges and opportunities for growth. By joining us, you will work alongside experienced engineers and project managers who are passionate about delivering quality to our customers and making a real difference for Axis.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced and engaging project manager with a strong ability to deliver in complex environments, where every assignment brings new challenges. The projects can span from root cause analysis through design, verification, and certification to production implementation and delivery planning - sometimes under significant time pressure. You will drive several activities in parallel, leading smaller project groups of typically 2-5 members, while collaborating closely with multiple functions and being at the very center of the action.
As project manager in our team you will also play an important role in developing and improving the way we work, through close collaboration with other parts of Axis. In your daily work, you will interact with engineers, experts, project managers, line managers, steering group members, product specialists, and product owners to ensure projects run smoothly and successfully.
To thrive in this role, you need to be communicative, enjoy teamwork, and lead your projects with a positive, straightforward, and open-minded attitude. We act in a complex and dynamic environment where you are expected to create clarity and structure for yourself, your team, and stakeholders.
You probably have a university degree in a technical field and experience in leading technology development. Experience from quality work and volume production will be an asset to the role.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Are you ready?
Axis offers personal development, challenging tasks and great opportunities to make an impact. We know that diversity in our groups and organizations creates a better working environment and lays the foundation for the creativity that is a prerequisite for our success. If you have any specific concerns, you are welcome to call the recruiting line manager, Carl Oreborg 046-272 3078.
