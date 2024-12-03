Project Manager - Digital Steel Mill Domain
H2GS AB / Datajobb / Boden Visa alla datajobb i Boden
2024-12-03
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Project Manager within the Digital Steel Mill Domain
As a project manager within the Digital Steel Mill Domain, you will own and lead the digital development agenda. It is a broad responsibility that involves both creating an overall roadmap that ensures business objectives as well as execution on that roadmap. You will lead impactful initiatives, ensuring their value is realized through thoughtful implementation and collaborative change management within the Steel Mill domain. You will also put together different project groups for different projects to implement digital solutions and, in that way, ensure a true connection between the business development and digital development agenda.
While the responsibility focuses on the Steel Mill, your true mission lies in enhancing productivity and collaboration in cross-functional value flows. It will be your responsibility to use our cross-functional approach to bring clarity on what is unclear and to bring the right people together to ensure value is optimized for the company in total. Strong emphasis will therefore be on your influential skills and your ability to understand what truly needs to be solved, and to be the one to drive those cross-functional conversations forward - also when functional priorities might be contradictory.
Responsibilities:
Develop and oversee clear project roadmaps, timelines, and manage priorities towards that roadmap by balancing Stegras overall goals as well as the value creation for The Steel Mill Domain.
Coordinate resources and stakeholders to ensure projects are delivered on time, within scope, and budget.
Serve as the primary point of contact for all project stakeholders and manage expectations and maintain transparent communication with external- and internal stakeholders and teams.
Identify potential risks, develop mitigation strategies, and address challenges to ensure smooth project execution.
Set up and lead different cross-functional project groups for specific projects which includes;
Responsibility for the deliveries of the project group.
Ensure that the right resources are available in the project group to execute on the defined plan.
Ensure productivity in the project group by fostering team dynamics and efficient ways of working throughout the project lifecycle.
Inspire a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring our solutions evolve to meet future needs.
Qualifications:
A degree in IT, Engineering or a related field.
Relevant experience in Project Management within digital development, product management or related experience, working with operational excellence and process improvement;
high-growth or early-stage start-up experience is a bonus.
A natural ability to engage and motivate diverse teams, building trust and commitment around shared goals.
Excellent communication skills are necessary to manage cross-functional teams and engage with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience with digital transformation initiatives and software solution development is highly valued in this role.
We value a proactive and organized approach and the ability to adapt to the dynamic challenges of IT projects in industrial environments.
Experience working with Development teams in the past is meritorious.
Experience working with project management in the manufacturing or process industry is meritorious.
Location:Boden, Sweden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra'sgrowth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://stegra.com/career Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
9041968