Project Leader Within Supply Chain Development
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2024-06-04
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent us as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
In Supply Chain Development area Procurement we develop and embed processes and solutions to support throughout the whole life cycle partnership with a supplier, from potential cooperation to the end of joint business. This comprises all major activities such as sourcing, price management, durability, quality, and sustainability. Our support within Procurement Capability covering processes, digital tools and adaptation to legal compliance as well as our own rules and regulations, is directed to all IKEA supply units.
Job Description
As a Project Leader you will be responsible for one or several initiatives to lead. You will lead and work together with multiple teams across the organizations using their expertise to develop solutions that support our End-to-end Goods Flow process and create value in everyday work for many co-workers and our customers. Besides leading an initiative, you will be an ambassador, continuously sharing your knowledge and finding opportunities with our colleagues across IKEA. You are curios, visionary, delivery oriented, and have a strong passion for bringing people together.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you are excited by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people and have a genuine interest in digital transformation and supply chain. You are a team player who is motivated by driving and delivering results together with people.
We also believe that you have a combination of the following knowledge and capabilities:
Minimum of 3-5 years of experience of leading projects in a global context with a focus on business development, or process development and implementation.
Proven track record of running successful initiatives and projects (Business and digital projects).
Good experience of applying agile and hybrid projects methodologies and strong planning skills.
Good leadership skills and the ability to secure buy-in, outcome oriented and deliver results with business impact.
You can communicate fluently and effectively in English both writing and speaking.
You have excellent communication and networking skills.
You lead and act as a role model with the IKEA Culture and Values always in mind in your daily work.
Additional information
The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
At IKEA, we continuously look for better ways of working, following our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. It is in our culture to work together and to be open, straightforward, and inclusive. If this sounds like an environment you could enjoy working in, please send your CV and Cover Letter (in English) via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters latest June 16th.
For further information about the role please contact Ioannis Charalampidis, Development Manager in area Procurement at ioannis.charalampidis@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process feel free to contact Ellinor Asschier at ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
.
We are looking forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8729367