Project Health & Safety Manager
Northvolt Ett AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Skellefteå
2024-06-26
We are looking for a dedicated Project Health and Safety Manager to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate Health, Safety, and Environment team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing safety routines and policies and contribute to building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
About the job
This role has the purpose to plan, lead and delegate the work related to the Health and Safety in cooperation
with production teams, safety representatives and other functions to ensure that HS meets the highest
standards and complies with all Northvolt and relevant legal requirements.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Preparing and enforcing policies to establish a culture of Health and Safety where everyone gets home safely every day
Develop and maintain the Management System for health and safety in the Kanban system and DS3
Actively manage and support in complying with all external demands and internal objectives
Develop risk reduction strategies for practices, procedures, and facilities to ensure adherence to the law and other requirements
Support the Health and Safety team and ensure that they continually develop.
Ensure the area of responsibility has a designated H&S improvement plan to meet agreed organizational objectives in relation to Health and Safety in their areas of responsibility
The person we are looking for is driven, caring, and structured. You thrive by leading others and working towards common goals. You are used to a fast-paced work environment and have good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit, and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal-opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt toward its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain from including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with NV may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Northvolt Ett AB (org.nr 559154-7715)
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8772051