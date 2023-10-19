Project Engineer TPC
2023-10-19
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues meet the world's needs for sustainable, flexible and insecure energy?
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
In this role as an Project Engineer at Hitachi Energy you will be a part of a department which designs the plant auxiliary system including the climate system, HVAC, Fire detection and protection systems and etc. Our team culture is flexible and cooperative with highest regards for safety and occupational health. Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business. In this position we offer Hybrid work solutions, where you can work from Ludvika or Västerås or from home considering specified required travels to the local office.
Your responsibilities
Review the inputs provided by the Engineer and translate them to the required models.
Model coordination with Electrical and Mechanical department.
Model coordination between Civil & MEP.
Co-ordination with Project/Tender Team for timelines, budget, risks & opportunities pertaining to BIM aspects.
Analyze customer specification to ensure Hitachi - Power Grids solution to meets the requirements.
You are living Hitachi Energy 's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Sense of responsibility, and the capability of planning and organizing your daily work and a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's or master's degree within the relevant technical area.
You have a strong interest or skills within of Civil/Structure/Architecture will be an advantage.
Analytical and Communication skills is required towards other stakeholders.
As you will be a part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written, and spoken alike. Knowing Swedish or other Scandinavian languages is meritorious.
Knowledge of any other 3D modelling software including Tekla steel detailing software would be added advantage.
Knowledge and working experience related to REVIT, NAVISWORKS, AUTOCAD, BIM360 is meritorious.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 5th of November 2023.
Recruiting Manager Shabnam Shojaei, shabnam.shojaei@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy answer your questions about this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
.
This position is intended with placement at Ludvika high voltage center. The site has the combined capability to cover all aspects of our grid connected products, components, and related services. We are 3800 individuals involved in social innovation and engineering for the power grids of the world. We are covering all aspects of our product life cycles from R&D (Research & Development) and production to aftermarket. Everyone needs energy, this is an industry with a never-ending future.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
