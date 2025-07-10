Rock Mechanical Engineer
2025-07-10
LKAB is at the forefront of creating the mine of the future - a smarter, safer, and more sustainable operation powered by increased automation, digitalization, and innovative working methods. As we continue to push boundaries in productivity and environmental responsibility, we are now looking for a Rock Mechanical Engineer to join our team and play a key role in securing the stability and progress of our underground operations.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally.
Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
As a Rock Mechanical Engineer at LKAB, you'll work in a dynamic environment where deep mining, seismic challenges and long-term mine development meet. The role offers a unique opportunity to combine technical expertise with meaningful impact across several of our sites.
Focus areas include seismic analysis and rock mechanical assessments in deep mining operations. A key part of the role is to shape and drive standardized ways of working From developing frameworks and tools to make assessments and create strategies - all to support both today's production and tomorrow's growth.
Assignments vary depending on project phase and business needs, offering a mix of hands-on technical work and broader collaboration. You'll interact with colleagues across functions and sites and serve as a contact point for external partners such as consultants and universities.
With support from internal specialists, you'll be trusted to work independently, lead initiatives, build strong relationships, communicate results, and contribute to smarter, safer and more efficient mining practices.
This position is based in Kiruna, Gällivare or Luleå and travel between our operating sites is a natural part of the role. National/international travels to conferences and trainings will be encouraged.
What you bring
We're looking for someone who is curious, driven and eager to take on the unique challenges of deep mining. A strong interest in technology, rock mechanics and problem-solving is essential. You thrive in an environment where new ideas are welcomed, and you enjoy exploring and testing innovative solutions.
Success in this role requires solid analytical skills, the ability to work independently combined with a collaborative mindset. Communication comes naturally, and you're motivated by sharing knowledge and building relationships-both within the organization and across the broader international mining and research community.
You should also be comfortable with hands-on work, as participating in practical research and field activities in the mine is a natural part of the job.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in preferably geotechnical engineering, mining or related topics
Several years of industry experience
Experience conducting seismic analysis
Experience of working with deep and seismically active mines
Experience writing technical reports and communicating results to stakeholders
A valid driver's license (required for all positions at LKAB)
Excellent proficiency in English; if you not yet speak Swedish, you have a strong willingness to learn the language
Experience with or knowledge of numerical modelling is beneficial.
What we offer:
A stimulating and challenging job, working on cutting-edge issues. In addition you will receive:
Reward program
Free access to LKAB's own gym and our partners' facilities in Norrbotten
Wellness allowance and educational support, along with access to an art association, leisure club, mountain cabins, and family activities
Enhanced parental pay with up to 90% of your regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment)
Support and assistance in cases of illness or questions about work environment, health, wellness, and rehabilitation
Compensation for dental care and protective eyewear, including terminal glasses
Opportunity to apply for scholarships for both your and your children's studies
Access to our pension and insurance program with favorable rates
Relocation support for you and your family.
Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Does this sound exciting?
Please note that our recruitment process will be paused during July and parts of August due to the summer holiday period. We will begin reviewing applications after the deadline, once the team is back from vacation. This means that feedback may take a little longer than usual. Thank you for your patience - and we wish you a wonderful summer!
For more information about the position, please contact Section manager Albin Andersson, albin.k.andersson@lkab.com
Start: According to agreement
Employment type: Permanent
Location: Location is preferably Kiruna or Gällivare/Malmberget, but Luleå may also be relevant
Scope: Full time
Union representatives
Kiruna/Svappavaara
Sakari Alanko, Unionen, 0980-725 08
Ingegerd Kyrö, Ledarna, 0980-710 50
Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, 0980-718 79
Malmberget/Luleå
Unionen Södra Katarina Paganus, 0970-762 98
SACO-klubben Södra - Annika Taavoniku, 0970-795 32
