Project Engineer

Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-08-05


Project Engineer
Job Responsibility:
Responsible for project translation work in the project center; Responsible for preparing conference materials for overseas clients and organizing contact work;
Familiarize and understand the company's manufacturing and delivery processes, learn relevant project management and supply chain management knowledge;
Assist the project team in developing and executing manufacturing delivery plans, ensuring timely project delivery and compliance with quality requirements and customer needs;
Participate in project requirement analysis and solution design, collaborate with relevant teams to develop project work plans and goals, etc;
Learn and understand the company's mechanical products and technology, master the relevant design, manufacturing, and quality control processes;
Actively participate in team collaboration and collaboration, and work closely with other departments and teams.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
E-post: resume@minnov.se

