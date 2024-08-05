Project Engineer
Project Engineer
Job Responsibility:
Responsible for project translation work in the project center; Responsible for preparing conference materials for overseas clients and organizing contact work;
Familiarize and understand the company's manufacturing and delivery processes, learn relevant project management and supply chain management knowledge;
Assist the project team in developing and executing manufacturing delivery plans, ensuring timely project delivery and compliance with quality requirements and customer needs;
Participate in project requirement analysis and solution design, collaborate with relevant teams to develop project work plans and goals, etc;
Learn and understand the company's mechanical products and technology, master the relevant design, manufacturing, and quality control processes;
Actively participate in team collaboration and collaboration, and work closely with other departments and teams. Så ansöker du
