Project Engineer - Valve Cooling
2023-01-27
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
You are welcome to join our energetic team with mix of experienced and young engineers and colleagues from diverse nationalities around the world. We work as design team who collaborate with engineering and research team in Sweden, Ludvika location and abroad.
Your responsibilities
You will see projects through, from requirement specification to the commissioning of the cooling systems on our customer sites.
You will be responsible to create the requirement for the cooling systems, programming of control functions and testing of the cooling systems.
The position requires ability to work for site coordination (2-4 weeks) a few times per year.
Your role will also consist of both design and coordination work, and you will be the link between the different HVDC departments in Hitachi Energy and the suppliers within the project. Moreover, you have direct contact with customer to present and discuss the solutions and give trainings.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Bachelor or master's degree within Electrical or automation engineering or equal through experience.
A practical thinker, eager to learn new technologies and relevant work experience is a merit.
Good analytical skill and being self-driven with a deep technical interest.
Should be a quick learner with excellent problem-solving skills and structured approach to work.
Strong communication and collaboration, to build trust for long term business connection and contribute to a great team spirit.
A global or multicultural environment, we expect you to be fluent in English, written and spoken.
Should have interest in using and developing your knowledge in electrical, programming, and mechanical areas as well as being hands-on at sites.
More about us
Welcome with your application at the latest by 24th of February. This role could be filled before the advertisement has expired, so don't wait until the last day to send in your application.
Recruiting Manager Afsaneh Behrouz, afsaneh.behrouz@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107 38 29 86, Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Specialist Renée Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
