Project Electric Engineer Hoisting
2023-06-05
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Process Industries division delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across industries. Engineering and delivering automation solutions from device to monitoring and control make our customers get more out of their investment; digitalization solutions including collaborative operations and augmented reality help improve plant and enterprise productivity, reduce maintenance and energy costs. Our engineering, project management, services and solutions portfolio covers a wide range of industries - Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Aluminum and Cement, Data centers and Food and Beverage.
We are on a journey towards sustainable electrification. Mining is a key component of this journey, necessary to both supply steel for new, effective energy production, and to get the minerals needed for the increasing battery production. We partner with our customers to deliver the most energy efficient way of extracting ore. Now you have a great opportunity to join our local engineering team in Sweden, and at the same time explore our business worldwide in South Africa, Canada and Australia. We are looking for you who are recently graduated, or with a few years' experience to be a part of our international exchange program where you will be based in Sweden and go out on 2-3 exchange sessions of 6 months each.
Your responsibilities
As Project Electric Engineer within Hoisting, you will be a part of designing both hardware and automation for our Hoist solutions.
You will work closely with the project team responsible for a customer delivery, starting from sales with defining an offer, to engineering where you design the solutions, all the way to customer site where you participate in the commissioning to ensure your design's success.
Your background
University degree in Electrical Engineering is preferable
Background in electrical/mechanical area is considered an advantage, but in this position your personality traits will be valued higher than the formal education and experience
We are looking for individuals with great drive and ambition, with a positive attitude and the aspiration to make a difference
Your communication and people skills, your ability to listen and understand customer needs will assist in building long-term relationships
More about us
We take pride in delegated responsibility and emphasize the importance of modern and developing leadership - at all levels. Want to be a part of an exciting business in a developing team, working globally with market leading products? This is the place for you!
Recruiting Manager, Oscar Eklundh, +46 702 636 446 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
You are welcome to apply the latest by July 31, 2023.
Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com
