Project Documentation Manager
2025-03-06
The opportunity
We are looking for several Project Documentation Managers to join our global project documentation team at HVDC and this position is based in Ludvika or Västerås. The team consists of other Project Documentation Managers, each working in HVDC EP/EPC tenders and projects.
In this role you will be responsible for Project Documentation Management in HVDC projects. You will be part of a project core team and as Project
Documentation Manager you will be considered as a project manager for the project's documentation delivery. You are expected to ensure compliance with requirements and processes, while also monitoring and controlling the progress of documentation deliverables in the project. You will also be responsible for coordinating other Project Document Control resources working in the project, located in various locations globally.
How you 'll make an impact
Establishing processes for documentation management based on the HVDC base processes and adapted to fit contract requirements.
Ensuring that project team members are provided with adequate trainings and support to enable them to successfully follow the processes and work in the Document Management System in use by the project.
Reading customer contracts and specifications, managing the requirements, calculating risks, making cost calculations and doing cost follow-up.
Preparing reports, lists and presentations related to project documentation, and monitoring documentation progress e.g. review and approvals, planned deliverables in accordance with agreed time-schedule, etc.
Coordinating other project document control resources in the project.
Communicating with project team, suppliers/3rd parties to agree on standards, systems, efficient flow of documentation, etc.
Ensuring the use of standardized forms and templates in incoming and outgoing documentation, including processing of incoming and outgoing documentation when needed.
Being actively involved in process improvements of our global project documentation processes.
Your background
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience in the function
Work experience as Lead Document Control, Project Manager, or similar, is available from your previous positions.
Project Manager skills and ability to see the big picture and prioritize based on strategic reasoning, are required.
Proficient computer skills and experience from any document management system are advantageous.
You are responsive and customer-oriented and have the ability to see opportunities in your work. As you are an engaged person who can speak up for your issues, you manage the work in a forward direction.
You are structured, accurate and have a driving personality.
You have clear leadership qualities and like working in a team as well as independently.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required, written and spoken alike, as you will be working as part of a global business. Additional language skills are advantageous.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
We offer you a role where you can grow in various ways; in terms of visibility, in your leadership and in the mindset. Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements!
Selection will be handled continuously, and the positions can be filled before the last application date. Welcome to apply today, don't delay!
Recruiting Manager Sussanna Kippo, +46 722 087 791, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
