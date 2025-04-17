Project Developer - Energy Transition
At Aquatech, we provide optimized solutions in the Decarbonization market by leveraging a strong portfolio of water, wastewater & process technologies, experience, expertise, and financing models. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition toward a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Project Developer - Energy Transition to work from a remote location in EU.
The Project Developer will perform the duties described in the job description below and will be considered an Exempt employee. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter and be able to meet revenue and business development goals, and effectively manage and grow a sales territory. This candidate will be able to build and foster relationships to achieve his or her revenue goals.
Job Description:
Generate business leads and revenue for the Mining market in the assigned geographical territory and meet /exceed revenue Goals.
Promote Aquatech products and services in the assigned region
Organize presentations to introduce new technologies/concepts adopted by Aquatech.
Update customers on any new technologies and systems introduced by the company.
Maintain extremely good relations with key & primary accounts in the allocated region.n
Provide support to key clients in the assigned territory including pre-bid support, and budget estimates. Proposals will be generated in Aquatech headquarters in USA.
Provide information to keep the sales and marketing database updated
Identify new business opportunities and market segments
The research identified business opportunities in the assigned Market:
Identify key customers, stakeholders, suppliers, competition, and business environment for this opportunity
Collect, analyze, and communicate customer preferences
Analyze and present what would allow Aquatech to capture a significant market share
Develop a communication package to address the market and customer needs
Support the development of a viable solution along with the engineering team
Strategize and communicate the solution to the market
Develop sales channels such as manufacturer reps
Expand the business territory and develop other resources such as strategic partners, sub-vendors, collaborators, contractors
Expand the business territory and develop a team of Aquatech representatives to address all necessary customer requirements
Skill Requirements:
Ability to meet revenue goals and effectively manage and grow the business territory
Ability to be a good team player with a strong desire to learn
Ability to demonstrate consistent revenue growth as well as maintain high levels of customer satisfaction in major accounts
Able in social etiquette to interact with customers for the business
Ability to be a self-starter and capable of working and planning independently
A track record of superior performance metrics
Excellent negotiation skills
Strong decision-making abilities
Able to travel up to two weeks per month
Ability to travel to customers in the business territory
Benefits:
Aquatech offers a comprehensive benefits package, including paid time off, company-paid holidays, and a 401K plan (all benefits are based on eligibility).
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions. Any constraints on the ability to travel will need to be highlighted at the time of applying for the position.
Physical Job Demands:
Exerting up to 10 pounds of force occasionally and/or a negligible amount of force frequently or constantly to lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects. Sedentary work involves sitting most of the time, limited walking, and limited standing. Ability to manage strains of travel by air or road and navigate drive to customers in business.
Qualifications / Experience
A bachelor's Degree in Science or Engineering is preferred.
Five (5) or more years of experience in the water and/or decarbonization Industry
Ability to travel 35% to 50% of the time in a calendar year
Must have a valid driver's license
