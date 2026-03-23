Project Coordinators to Scandic Hotels
Academic Work Sweden AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2026-03-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a detail-oriented individual with a passion for systems and the hospitality industry? Join Scandic's Channel Support team for a high-impact, four-week project at their head office in Stockholm!
About the role
Scandic is the largest hotel operator in the Nordics, with a network of over 280 hotels. To ensure a seamless guest experience for the upcoming summer season, the Channel Support team is launching a critical project to update policies and products across 266+ hotels.
As a Project Coordinator, you will play a key role in implementing these changes within Scandic's booking systems. You will work at the heart of the digital distribution chain, ensuring that everything from breakfast packages to discount codes is correctly configured. This is a fast-paced, administrative project where your accuracy directly impacts thousands of bookings.
This is a consultant assignment which means you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Scandic.
Work tasks
In this role, you will mainly perform tasks related to configuration of rates, rooms, rules and products in Scandics systems relating to their distribution platform.
We are looking for
Detail-oriented and comfortable working with system configurations
Fast learners with good analytical and administrative skills
You are fluent in english (written and spoken), as this is the primary working language for the project.
You can commit to a full-time schedule starting April 7th for approximately four weeks.
It is meritorious if you have
Previous experience working with a Hotel PMS (e.g., Opera Cloud, Opera v5, Mews, or similar).
Experience from hotel reception, reservations, or travel agency administration.
Proficiency in Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Efficient and Result-Oriented: You enjoy working through tasks at a steady pace while maintaining quality.
Structured, reliable, and able to handle repetitive tasks with high accuracy
A Team Player: You appreciate being part of a group working toward a common deadline and are happy to share insights with your colleagues. Strong communicators who enjoy teamwork in a fast-paced environment
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "YCK5QQ". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9814024