Project Coordinator Market Introductions
2024-12-17
Are you ready to build Scania's future and take introductions to the next level? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment? If you're a driven individual who loves tackling challenges with creative solutions, we want to hear from you!
KJM is a section within Sales and Marketing responsible for managing and communicating product and service introductions, preparing the global market organisation for selling the new offerings as they become available. We believe in collaboration and knowledge exchange, working together to achieve our common objectives..
We are looking for aProject Coordinatorto join our team of market introduction professionals. In this vital role, you will coordinate activities essential for preparing business units for new offerings while supporting the project manager.
Assignment
In this dynamic position, you will oversee activities across various areas, including communication with business units, training of distributors and sales staff, development of marketing materials and sales tools, and execution of launch events. This role offers an exciting opportunity to work in a cross-functional environment, collaborating closely with colleagues within Sales and Marketing, Communications, Scania Academy and R&D. You will also be engaging with Business Units regularly.
In this role, you will act as a "spider-in-the-web" where technology meets the market. You will contribute to the development of our organization and the market introduction process. For the right candidate, this position presents a dynamic and challenging environment with ample opportunities for personal and professional development.
Your profile
Structured, energetic, and focused on achieving targets while keeping the vision in sight.
Exceptional collaboration skills with a good ability to lead teams.
Hands-on approach, willing to roll up your sleeves and contribute to sub-projects.
Comfortable taking a central role in projects and presenting to diverse audiences.
Demonstrated experience in project coordination, with a track record of successful outcomes.
Familiarity with our products and services, as well as the product development process is preferred.
Thrive in a dynamic environment where agile and conventional methods coexist, and your curiosity drives you to seek the best outcomes.
An academic degree in business, engineering, or a related field is required.
Fluency in English is essential.
We're looking for a proactive team player who thrives in a collaborative environment!
About our leadership
As your manager, I am a motivation-driven leader who believes in empowering my team. I provide clear responsibilities and mandates while encouraging independence. I won't peek over your shoulder; instead, I focus on creating an environment where you feel supported and encouraged to take initiative. When challenges arise, I am here to support, ensuring you have the prerequisites you need to succeed. Så ansöker du
