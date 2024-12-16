Project Coordinator
Aivivid is a digital security company that delivers tailored IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions to a global client base. We specialize in designing, deploying, and managing secure, resilient digital environments that meet the unique needs of each client. Our team of experts leverages cutting-edge technologies to monitor, manage, and protect our customers' networks from evolving threats.
We are currently seeking a Project Coordinator to join our team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in coordinating projects, managing budgets, and engaging with various stakeholders to support our delivery of managed and unmanaged cloud infrastructure. This opportunity is ideal for a detail-oriented professional, an analytical mindset, and a passion for cybersecurity and AI. Join us and help drive innovation in a fast-growing industry.
In this role, your contributions will ensure smooth project operations, alignment with client needs, and the effective delivery of our managed and unmanaged cloud infrastructure.
What You'll Do
Coordinate projects by planning, organizing, and managing schedules, resources, and deadlines to ensure timely delivery and alignment with company goals.
Serve as the primary point of contact for project updates, providing status reports to internal and external stakeholders, and ensuring team members are aware of critical milestones.
Support stakeholders by actively communicating project progress, addressing their needs, and fostering engagement through project-related communities.
Manage project documentation, including agreements, financial records, and operational reports, ensuring accuracy and completeness.
Oversee project budgets by tracking expenses, preparing financial reports, and coordinating with external accounting firms for bookkeeping and tax purposes.
Handle logistics such as managing supplies, coordinating shipping, and resolving practical issues for clients and the team.
Ensure quality assurance by tracking project milestones, updating documentation, and collaborating with clients, subcontractors, and engineering teams to maintain high standards.
You Are
Technically Skilled: Proficient in offline and online productivity software (e.g., LibreOffice, Microsoft Office, Office 365) and experienced with project management tools like Basecamp, Trello, or Jira.
Knowledgeable in IT and Design: Background in AI or network security is preferred.
Effective Communicator: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Persian (Farsi), with a strong ability to share knowledge and work collaboratively as a team player.
Proactive and Adaptable: A proactive learner with a drive to develop IT skills, adapt to different workflows, and maintain curiosity and self-motivation.
Organized and Detail-Oriented: Skilled in writing and analyzing detailed reports, prioritizing multiple tasks, and managing projects independently or collaboratively.
Resilient Under Pressure: Able to handle stress effectively while ensuring smooth execution and delivery of projects.
Additional Qualifications: A Swedish driver's license.
Why Join Us?
Join a forward-thinking team in cybersecurity, where you'll work in a flexible, collaborative environment. You'll have the freedom to experiment with different techniques on diverse projects, promoting both professional growth and innovation.
